Deadline Day Live: All the transfer news from Ipswich Town and across League One before window closes tonight

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 January 2020

Transfer deadline day is likely to be a quiet one for Ipswich Town

Keep track of all of transfer news from Ipswich Town and throughout League One before the January window closes at 11pm tonight.

Speaking after Tuesday night's loss at Rotherham, manager Paul Lambert was clear in his statement that the Blues don't have money to spend heading into deadline day.

He says the money from the sale of Bartosz Bialkowski, a fee understood to be approaching the £900,000 deal previously agreed with Millwall in the summer, will not be reinvested now due to the fact it's paid in instalments and has clauses linked to appearances and that, if anything, deadline business will be restricted to loans.

"Not for money," Lambert said when asked about incoming business.

"We can't. Unless something comes up. Marcus (Evans) might say 'okay that's feasible to do', but we can't go out and get anybody. We need to see.

"You're getting players that teams don't want or guys that are not fit. That's the problem with January."

It's expected to be a quiet day at Portman Road but don't be surprised at all if the chance to bring in a loanee is taken.

