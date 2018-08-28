Live

Deadline Day Live: All the Ipswich Town transfer news as the January window closes

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Follow all the Ipswich Town and Championship news right here.

The Blues have brought in six new faces during the January transfer window and have done their business early.

Callum Elder, Will Keane, Collin Quaner, James Collins, Simon Dawkins and Alan Judge have all arrived at Portman Road, bringing a new look to Paul Lambert’s side.

The Ipswich boss has stated on a number of occasions that if the right player and the right deal is available, he would be open to adding to his squad again before tomorrow’s deadline.

But he’s also mindful of the fact bringing in a sixth loan player, when you can only use five in a matchday squad, would be difficult to manage and that he would ideally like to avoid a squad overhaul in any given window.

As a result, there is a sense that Ipswich Town’s incoming January business may be done.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t areas of the squad he would like to strengthen, though.

Matthew Pennington has performed well in the centre of the Ipswich defence this season and is now doing the same at right-back, which has proved a problem position all season, while an experienced central midfielder and an impactful wide man may also have been on his agenda this month.

It remains to be seen if ‘the right deal’ presents itself before the 11pm deadline.

There is also the issue of Jonas Knudsen, who is out of contract this summer and set to leave. Championship, German and Danish clubs are said to be interested in the Dane.

