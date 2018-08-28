Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Live

Deadline Day Live: All the Ipswich Town transfer news as the January window closes

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 January 2019

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Follow all the Ipswich Town and Championship news right here.

The Blues have brought in six new faces during the January transfer window and have done their business early.

Callum Elder, Will Keane, Collin Quaner, James Collins, Simon Dawkins and Alan Judge have all arrived at Portman Road, bringing a new look to Paul Lambert’s side.

The Ipswich boss has stated on a number of occasions that if the right player and the right deal is available, he would be open to adding to his squad again before tomorrow’s deadline.

But he’s also mindful of the fact bringing in a sixth loan player, when you can only use five in a matchday squad, would be difficult to manage and that he would ideally like to avoid a squad overhaul in any given window.

As a result, there is a sense that Ipswich Town’s incoming January business may be done.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t areas of the squad he would like to strengthen, though.

Matthew Pennington has performed well in the centre of the Ipswich defence this season and is now doing the same at right-back, which has proved a problem position all season, while an experienced central midfielder and an impactful wide man may also have been on his agenda this month.

It remains to be seen if ‘the right deal’ presents itself before the 11pm deadline.

There is also the issue of Jonas Knudsen, who is out of contract this summer and set to leave. Championship, German and Danish clubs are said to be interested in the Dane.

Follow it live here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich given £50,000 boost for innovative maths GCSE project

Chantry Academy's Craig D'Cunha said the scheme had raised grades and aspirations for pupils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council redundancies cost tax payer over £3 million

Suffolk County Council have spent over £3million on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: ARCHANT

Morsley looks for the offensive threat as Sudbury travel to Brentwood

Billy Holland, could be back in the Sudbury team this weekend. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists