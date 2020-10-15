E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 October 2020

It's expected to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

It’s transfer deadline day for Ipswich Town and the rest of League One. The window closes at 5pm.

It’s expected to a quiet deadline day at Ipswich Town ahead of the transfer window closing at 5pm.

Paul Lambert has brought in Stephen Ward, David Cornell and Oli Hawkins on free transfers this summer, while also adding Mark McGuinness (Arsenal) and Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach) on loan for what is expected to be the completion of the Blues’ business.

The Town boss has previously stressed he doesn’t expect to make any further additions to his squad but has been working to send some of his younger players out on loan.

Armando Dobra, Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin are among those who had been made available, with League Two interest in all three but, with injuries beginning to strike Lambert’s squad, those young players could potentially be required to remain at Portman Road for cover.

Ipswich have already loaned out goalkeepers Adam Przybek (Braintree), Harry Wright (GAIS, Sweden), Kai Brown, Bailey Clements (both Dagenham) and Levi Andoh (Lowestoft) and it’s possible further members of the Under 23 squad, such as Tyreece Simpson and Barry Cotter, could head out on temporary deals.

Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest Ipswich Town news as well as the latest from across League One.

Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

