What Town need, what Lambert’s said and what could still happen before the transfer window closes

It's likely to be a quiet transfer deadline day for Marcus Evans and Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

The transfer window closes at 5pm tomorrow. ANDY WARREN looks at Ipswich Town’s business so far and what could still come for Paul Lambert’s men.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre), manager Paul Lambert (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill pictured ahead of last weekend's Carabao Cup game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre), manager Paul Lambert (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill pictured ahead of last weekend's Carabao Cup game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

What’s happened

There’s every chance all of Ipswich Town’s permanent incoming transfer business will have been conducted on August 17.

Before we get to the new signings, the exits following last season saw Will Keane, Jordan Roberts and Danny Rowe leave at the end of their contracts during the summer, while loanees Will Norris and Luke Garbutt returned to their clubs before both moving on again.

In have come David Cornell, Oli Hawkins and Stephen Ward and, on limited showings so far, all three look to be good acquisitions.

Ipswich Town signed Stephen Ward, David Cornell and Oli Hawkins on the same day. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town signed Stephen Ward, David Cornell and Oli Hawkins on the same day. Picture: ITFC

Goalkeeper Cornell has had the least playing time but has impressed when called upon in the cups, Hawkins has shown you don’t necessarily need to score goals to play as an effective striker and veteran Ward has been the most steady of steady hands since coming in at left-back. His absence through injury has been a real blow.

Alongside them have been the loan arrivals of two highly-rated youngsters.

All we’ve seen of defender Mark McGuinness so far is his impressive display against Ipswich for Arsenal’s youngsters in the EFL Trophy, with the teenager having to bide his time, while Keanan Bennetts made his debut at Blackpool last weekend following the winger’s move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Left back Stephen Ward has signed a one-year deal at Portman Road Picture: ITFC Left back Stephen Ward has signed a one-year deal at Portman Road Picture: ITFC

Town have loaned a handful of their own youngsters out, too, with Idris El Mizouni heading to Cambridge and Harry Wright joining GAIS in Sweden. Adam Przybek is at Braintree, Bailey Clements and Kai Brown are both at Dagenham and Levi Andoh is at Lowestoft.

What do Town need?

If everyone was fit, it would be hard to argue that Town really need to bring in anyone before the window closes at 5pm tomorrow.

They’ve got at least two senior players in every position and are stacked in plenty of areas. But, as we know, injury has bitten already.

The once busy midfield engine room is currently without Cole Skuse for the next three months, Flynn Downes for at least two and it remains to be seen when Jon Nolan is fit to return after missing the Blackpool game with a calf problem. Teddy Bishop left that game with a back injury, but it’s not expected to keep him out.

Even with Skuse and Downes out for prolonged spells, Town would surely have enough there.

But do Ipswich need a striker? As things stand, only Oli Hawkins and Kayden Jackson are available in the central position, with James Norwood out for two months with a hamstring injury and Aaron Drinan at least a month away from full fitness.

If there was to be a late addition, this would surely be the area to target, but the financial realities of the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of space against the salary cap, both in terms of finance and the 22-man squad limit, means it’s going to be difficult to bring anyone else in.

What Lambert’s said

Town boss Paul Lambert has made it pretty clear that he’s not expecting any further incomings before the window closes, with the Scot likely to reiterate that point when he holds his pre-Accrington press conference tomorrow morning.

“With the salary cap threshold now, there’s no way we can do anything,” Lambert said. “If somebody left the football club, we can’t get anybody in, you can’t spend the money.

Armando Dobra could move on loan before the transfer deadline. Picture: PA Armando Dobra could move on loan before the transfer deadline. Picture: PA

“The salary cap should never have happened, but it has for whatever reason it has. But I don’t visualise anybody coming in here.”

We’ve heard managers proclaim deadline day to be a quiet one, only for a late arrival, though.

It’s not over until it’s over.

Corrie Ndaba is another young player who could go out on loan. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Corrie Ndaba is another young player who could go out on loan. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What could still happen

While any incoming is unlikely, Ipswich have been looking at the possibiity of getting some of their younger players out on loan.

Chief among them has been Armando Dobra, with Town discussing a potential move with Crawley Town as well as the possibility of a move to Scotland as they look to get their box of tricks some senior experience. However, it’s not a move which is now likely to happen.

Opinion is split on whether the teenager would be best served remaining at Portman Road, pushing for senior football here, or experiencing the rough and tumble of League Two, but what’s clear is that the young Albania international is ready to play regular games somewhere.

Lambert has previously stated Ben Folami, Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba are all available for temporary moves, with Folami looking likely to join Melbourne Victory ahead of their A-League season beginning in December.

It’s understood League Two clubs have shown interest in both McGavin and Ndaba, who have shown plenty of ability during their first-team appearances, but injuries at Ipswich need to be considered here.

Lambert’s already said he will need to see how Ward’s Achilles injury has progressed before allowing Ndaba out on loan, while the previously mentioned midfield issues may mean McGavin is required for cover, should Nolan and Bishop be out for any length of time.

Both Ndaba and McGavin need games, though.

Another young man, who has shown flashes of ability and needs regular football, is Barry Cotter. Tellingly the Irishman has not been involved in the EFL Trophy so far this season and would be available, either on loan or on a permanent basis, should another club show interest.