E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich to sign Dutch-born defender Andoh when January transfer window opens

PUBLISHED: 16:07 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 06 December 2019

Ipswich Town have signed Levi Andoh, left, to an 18-month deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed Levi Andoh, left, to an 18-month deal. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town will sign Dutch-born defender Levi Andoh when the January transfer window opens.

Trialist Levi Andoh in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLSTrialist Levi Andoh in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andoh, born in Amsterdam, brought up in Leicester and schooled in Canada, had been playing for Worcester City in the non-league game but impressed sufficiently on trial with Ipswich earlier this season.

The 19-year-old, played at right back during two games for the Under 23s, in which he set up two goals, can play all across the backline as well as in midfield.

During his time in Canada he was at Thompson Rivers University and will now arrive at Portman Road to work with the Under 23 squad.

Andoh will move to Ipswich on an 18-month deal, taking him through to the end of the 2020/21 season.

Trialist Levi Andoh pictured during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLSTrialist Levi Andoh pictured during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Railway boss reassures passengers ‘trains are safe’ amid disruption

A spokesman from the RMT union has claimed the new trains are not safe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with GBH after police officers allegedly sprayed with noxious liquid

Police were called to an address in Tonning Street, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE

More rail problems as train signalling fault causes severe disruption

The signalling problem is expected to cause disruption throughout the day to services across East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopened - young motorcyclist breaks multiple bones in serious crash

The female motorcyclist suffered a collision with a Honda car on the A12 outside Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s four defeats have come without Norwood, but Lambert says team can cope without striker

James Norwood picked up his fifth booking of the season when remonstarting with the referee following Ipswich Town's controversially disallowed goal against Wycombe. Photo: Ross Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists