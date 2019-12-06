Ipswich to sign Dutch-born defender Andoh when January transfer window opens

Ipswich Town have signed Levi Andoh, left, to an 18-month deal. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town will sign Dutch-born defender Levi Andoh when the January transfer window opens.

Trialist Levi Andoh in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Trialist Levi Andoh in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andoh, born in Amsterdam, brought up in Leicester and schooled in Canada, had been playing for Worcester City in the non-league game but impressed sufficiently on trial with Ipswich earlier this season.

The 19-year-old, played at right back during two games for the Under 23s, in which he set up two goals, can play all across the backline as well as in midfield.

During his time in Canada he was at Thompson Rivers University and will now arrive at Portman Road to work with the Under 23 squad.

Andoh will move to Ipswich on an 18-month deal, taking him through to the end of the 2020/21 season.

Trialist Levi Andoh pictured during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Trialist Levi Andoh pictured during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

