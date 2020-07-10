Two former Ipswich youngsters on the move as son of Blues favourite joins Premiership club

Two former Ipswich Town players have signed professional deals with new clubs this week, while a son of a former Blues favourite is also on the move.

Ross Marshall, a central defender or midfielder who came through the club’s academy before being released last summer, has signed for Stevenage having spent last season at Maidstone.

“I am really excited to get it done,” Marshall said. “As soon as I heard the interest and came in to speak with the gaffer, I was on board right away and I just want to get going now.”

Another former young Ipswich player, Kian Ronan has signed for Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps, who have previously played in Champions League qualifiers and have won 15 of the last 17 Gibraltar Premier Division titles.

Right-back Ronan, who has played for Gibraltar at Under 21 level, was released by the Blues last summer alongside Marshall.

“Very pleased to be joining such a historic and successful club, can’t wait to get onto the pitch and get the ball rolling,” Ronan said.

Meanwhile, Drey Wright, son of former Town favourite Jermaine, has moved to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian from St Johnstone.

Another of Jermaine’s sons, Diaz, is currently at Colchester.