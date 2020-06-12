E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues ‘stepping up’ interest in Irish centre-half

PUBLISHED: 13:09 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 12 June 2020

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Luke McNally of St Pats Athletic. Picture: PA/STPATSATH

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for St Pats Athletic defender Luke McNally.

The 20-year-old central defender is said to have been earmarked as a potential summer signing for the Blues, according to the Irish Independent.

The report says the Blues have stepped up their interest in the defender over the course of the last seven days, at a time when McNally’s contract situation is uncertain because the Dublin club have temporarily laid off their playing squad due to the coronavirus crisis.

McNally was set to be a key player for St Pats next season, having spent the last season on loan at Drogheda during what his first campaign in full-time football. He signed a new two-year deal with St Pats in January.

The Blues could well be in the market for a central defender this summer, given they played with three-at-the-back for much of last season.

Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden were those three, with Toto Nsiala returning from his loan at Bolton and Corrie Ndaba pushing to break through from the Under 23s.

It’s likely McNally is being eyed as a potential player for the Under 23s, though.

