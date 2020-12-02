Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for in-form Scotland U21 striker

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for non-league striker Ben House. Picture: DAGENHAM&REDBRIDGE Archant

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for in-form non-league striker Ben House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Scotland Under 21 international has scored six goals in eight games for Eastleigh this season, having joined the National League club following his departure from Reading in the summer.

Football Insider report the Blues, Portsmouth and Charlton have all shown an interest in the 21-year-old, who has also played for Swindon Town and Dagenham & Redbridge.

You may also want to watch:

The Surrey-born striker has two caps for Scotland’s Under 21s having previously represented the country at Under 20 level.

MORE: ‘We’ve taken absolute nonsense criticism...’ – Angry Lambert hits out following goalless draw at Oxford United

House, who is also said to be interesting teams in the Championship, made one appearance for Reading during his time at the club as he played nine minutes as a substitute in the FA Cup in January.

His first month at Eastleigh saw him win the National League player-of-the-month award after he scored five goals in his first five games for his new side.