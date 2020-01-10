Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues one of a string of clubs linked with Rochdale midfielder

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich are one of four clubs to be plotting a move for Rochdale midfielder along with Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

The 23-year-old recently passed the 100 appearance mark for Rochdale after starting his career in the Manchester United youth system.

Rathbone, a central midfielder, didn't play when his side took on Ipswich in November but impressed in the League One club's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Football Insider article suggests Ipswich will be in attendance for the replay next week.

He has made 25 appearances for Rochdale this season, scoring two goals and creating four more.

Any central midfield signing would be a surprise unless there was to be a departure, with Flynn Downes attracting interest from West Ham and Fulham during the January window.