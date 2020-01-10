E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues one of a string of clubs linked with Rochdale midfielder

PUBLISHED: 13:23 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 10 January 2020

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich are one of four clubs to be plotting a move for Rochdale midfielder along with Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

The 23-year-old recently passed the 100 appearance mark for Rochdale after starting his career in the Manchester United youth system.

Rathbone, a central midfielder, didn't play when his side took on Ipswich in November but impressed in the League One club's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend.

MORE: 'If we sold one of the younger ones it's a different dynamic' - Lambert says cashing in on Downes or Woolfenden is possible

The Football Insider article suggests Ipswich will be in attendance for the replay next week.

He has made 25 appearances for Rochdale this season, scoring two goals and creating four more.

Any central midfield signing would be a surprise unless there was to be a departure, with Flynn Downes attracting interest from West Ham and Fulham during the January window.

