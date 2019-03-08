Video

Virral at the double as Baby Blues start pre-season with a big win over Brighton

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Under 18s began their 2019/20 campaign with a 5-0 pre-season win over Brighton at Playford Road this afternoon.

Coaches Adam Atay and Kieron Dyer played two different teams in the first and second half, a mixture of first and second year scholars.

Allan Virral put the Blues ahead inside 10 minutues, before Harley Curtis made it two not long after - but he failed to double his tally as he then missed from the spot after Collin Oppong was brought down.

Virral scored his second of the game with the last kick of the first half as a whole new Town XI came on for the second half.

The young Blues didn't take long to make it four when Ola Bello finished brilliantly, before Nyan Mesuria made it five after some great work from Lewis Reed.

A very good start to pre-season then for the U18s, with the new batch of scholars impressing against the Premier League academy side.

The U18's are next in action away against Reading behind closed doors on Saturday.