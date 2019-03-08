Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Virral at the double as Baby Blues start pre-season with a big win over Brighton

PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 09 July 2019

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Under 18s began their 2019/20 campaign with a 5-0 pre-season win over Brighton at Playford Road this afternoon.

Allan Viral scoring his first goal against Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLSAllan Viral scoring his first goal against Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Coaches Adam Atay and Kieron Dyer played two different teams in the first and second half, a mixture of first and second year scholars.

MORE: 'This is only the start' - Town star Huws 'proud' after making long-awaited return

Allan Virral put the Blues ahead inside 10 minutues, before Harley Curtis made it two not long after - but he failed to double his tally as he then missed from the spot after Collin Oppong was brought down.

Virral scored his second of the game with the last kick of the first half as a whole new Town XI came on for the second half.

MORE: Town to face Colchester and Gillingham in EFL Trophy

The young Blues didn't take long to make it four when Ola Bello finished brilliantly, before Nyan Mesuria made it five after some great work from Lewis Reed.

A very good start to pre-season then for the U18s, with the new batch of scholars impressing against the Premier League academy side.

MORE: Lambert plays down - but doesn't completely rule out - Daryl Murphy return

The U18's are next in action away against Reading behind closed doors on Saturday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘This is only the start’ – Town star Huws ‘proud’ after making long-awaited return

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Virral at the double as Baby Blues start pre-season with a big win over Brighton

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV

New trains arrive as Greater Anglia reports better punctuality figure

Some of Greater Anglia's new trains are being stored at sidings on the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists