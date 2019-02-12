Zak Brown scores as Town U18s defeat QPR

Ipswich Town U18s celebrate Zak Brown's goal as they defeated QPR 1-0 at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town U18s bounced back from last week’s defeat against Bristol City as they beat QPR 1-0 at Playford this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gerard Nash and Kieron Dyer watches on during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS Gerard Nash and Kieron Dyer watches on during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues fielded a very young team featuring a number of schoolboys mixed with first year scholars, as Kieron Dyer was joined on the touchline by Gerard Nash this week with Adam Atay absent.

Bailey Clements and Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni watched on from the bench Picture: ROSS HALLS Bailey Clements and Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni watched on from the bench Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bailey Clements and Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni were also watching on from the bench.

Zak Brown scores his opening goal in Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS Zak Brown scores his opening goal in Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute when Liam Gibbs put a great ball into Zak Brown, who found some space in the box and fired in to the net for his ninth goal of the season.

Tommy Smith battles for the ball during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS Tommy Smith battles for the ball during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road this morning Picture: ROSS HALLS

The young Blues had to finish the game with 10-men as Tommy Smith limped off with an injury after Town had already makde three subs, but they were able to hold on to all three points and remain third in the Professional Development League Two South table.

The table-topping U23s are next action at Playford Road this Monday when they face Colchester United, with the game kicking off at 1pm.

Town U18s: Alley, Wyss, Smith, Baker (Bello), Fehrenbach, Henderson (c), Ruffles (Clifford), Alexander, Brown, Gibbs, Simpson (Siziba).