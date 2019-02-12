Zak Brown scores as Town U18s defeat QPR
PUBLISHED: 14:32 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 23 February 2019
Ipswich Town U18s bounced back from last week’s defeat against Bristol City as they beat QPR 1-0 at Playford this morning.
The Blues fielded a very young team featuring a number of schoolboys mixed with first year scholars, as Kieron Dyer was joined on the touchline by Gerard Nash this week with Adam Atay absent.
Bailey Clements and Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni were also watching on from the bench.
Town scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute when Liam Gibbs put a great ball into Zak Brown, who found some space in the box and fired in to the net for his ninth goal of the season.
The young Blues had to finish the game with 10-men as Tommy Smith limped off with an injury after Town had already makde three subs, but they were able to hold on to all three points and remain third in the Professional Development League Two South table.
The table-topping U23s are next action at Playford Road this Monday when they face Colchester United, with the game kicking off at 1pm.
Town U18s: Alley, Wyss, Smith, Baker (Bello), Fehrenbach, Henderson (c), Ruffles (Clifford), Alexander, Brown, Gibbs, Simpson (Siziba).