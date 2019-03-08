Town U18s come from behind to win eight-goal thriller

Ipswich Town’s Under-18s came back from two goals down to comfortably win 6-2 against Bolton at Playford Road this morning.

The visitors started the game brightly and took the lead within 30 seconds, before doubling their lead via a penalty which Bolton’s captain Ronan Darcy stepped up and scored.

The young Blues got back in the game moments later when Thomas Hughes fed the ball to Zak Brown, who timed his run well and calmly finished giving the keeper no chance.

Tyreece Simpson got the Blues back on terms when he hit a brilliant curled left-footed drive from the edge of the area which the keeper had no chance of saving.

Town then took the lead for the first time when Brown took on two Bolton defenders and rounded the keeper and pulled the ball back for Lounes Foudil to slide home.

Out of nowhere there was a mini rain storm which didn’t stop the Blues getting their fourth when Hughes fired home a left-footed strike just before the half-time whistle.

It was a quieter second half in windy conditions but the Blues still scored twice as schoolboy Liam Gibbs made it five in the 66th minute, before Foudil grabbed his second of the game late on to make it 6-2 to Town.

The young Blues remain second. four points behind leaders Cardiff in the Professional Development League Two South table.

TOWN: Egan, Viral (Gibbs), Fehrenbach, Henderson, Wyss, Ruffles (Alexander), Baker, Hughes, Brown, Foudil, Simpson(Reed).