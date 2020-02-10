Viral nets twice as Town's U23s draw with Watford
PUBLISHED: 15:01 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 10 February 2020
Archant
French winger Allan Viral scored twice as Ipswich Town's Under-23s drew 2-2 with Watford at Playford Road this afternoon.
The 18-year-old, now in his second year as a scholar, gave the Blues a 17th minute lead with a low shot before Joao Pedro equalised just before half-time.
Viral restored Town's lead soon after the restart with a fine finish from outside the area, but the Hornets quickly hit back.
It was a good display by a young Ipswich side against the division's table-toppers. Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg's men are now unbeaten five matches and remain seventh in the table.
TOWN: Przybek, Cotter, O'Reilly, McGavin, Andoh, Ndaba, Viral, Hughes, Oppong, Morris, Gibbs. Subs: Alley, Healey, Fehrenbach, Alexander, Curtis.