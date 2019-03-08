Andy's Angles: A good day for two trialists while new debutants impress in Under 23 win over Cardiff

Town U23s players celebrate the opening goal in their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town's Under 23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road this afternoon. Andy Warren gives his observations following the game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kai Brown celebrates his goal with Ryley Scott as Town U23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Kai Brown celebrates his goal with Ryley Scott as Town U23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Tale of the game

More often than not over the last couple of seasons, Ipswich Town's Under 23 games have featured senior players on their way back from injury, but this was a pure youth game.

All of Town's players in this contest were of the intended age, against a Cardiff side of similar standing, making this a good opportunity to have a look at the club's young players.

The early stages saw the visitors dominate as they had the better of the possession and moved the ball on the floor quicker, with Harry Wright called upon to make a good, springing, save to deny Ben Margetson as he tipped the ball round the post.

Harry Wright in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich were tested with balls into the box but passed their examination before taking the lead. Trialist Levi Andoh provided the goal as the right-back got beyond his man to win a corner, from which fellow trialist Joy Mukena was able to turn the ball home. More on those two later.

Andoh was involved again as the Blues doubled their lead, with a skidded cross through the penalty area being turned home by Kai Brown at the back post.

It was 3-0 soon after the break, with striker Tyreece Simpson's effort unable to be kept out by Cardiff defender Ryan Pryce on the line.

The visitors grabbed one back through Shamar Moore but that wasn't enough to trouble Ipswich as they held on for the win.

Tommy Hughes on the ball for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Tommy Hughes on the ball for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

On trial

It was a good afternoon for trialist duo Andoh and Mukena.

Both were in action on Wednesday in the 6-3 victory over Bolton and kept their places today, making positive contributions.

Andoh, born in Amsterdam, brought up in Leicester and schooled in Canada, has been playing for Worcester City in the non-league game and had a few testing moments at right-back while still being able to get forward and help out in attack.

Trialist Joy Mukena in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Trialist Joy Mukena in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

He played a part in both goals and generally looked comfortable on the ball. He won the corner which led to the first and then delivered an excellent ball for Brown to add the second

Mukena, a central defender, has previously been at Tottenham and was .released by Watford in the summer, did well to turn Brett McGavin's corner into the net and otherwise had a solid game. He was especially comfortable winning balls in the air and linked up well with defensive partner Corrie Ndaba.

Next up for the Under 23s is a visit to QPR next Monday. It remains to be seen whether these two will have another chance to impress.

New faces

Kai Brown in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Kai Brown in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

You may also want to watch:

The EFL Trophy has given both Simpson and Tommy Hughes a chance to make their senior debuts.

Simpson's came again Tottenham's Under 21s, when he came off the bench and had a good, dipping, shot saved, while Hughes came on against Gillingham a week ago.

Both had good moments in this game.

Bryan Klug, Paul Lambert, Chris Hogg and Gerard Nash watch on during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Bryan Klug, Paul Lambert, Chris Hogg and Gerard Nash watch on during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Simpson led the line and was a good physical presence, running the channels and looking to hold the ball up.

He had one good one-on-one chance which was saved by the Cardiff goalkeeper, before Hughes was stopped with a drive from outside the box a few minutes later.

The latter was deployed as a No.10 and had a good game, looking neat and tidy on the ball and using it positively.

Both could well be involved with the first-team again when Ipswich visit Colchester in the final EFL Trophy group game.

Tommy Hughes in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Tommy Hughes in action for Town U23s during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in green

Harry Wright has been an unused substitute so far in the Trophy and it's surely time for the youngster to go out on loan and taste senior football on a regular basis.

He made a good early save in this game and showed his kicking ability in blustery conditions, while communicating well throughout.

He's played a lot of Under 23 football in recent years but must now be itching to taste the real thing. Hopefully he can get something sorted.

Tommy Hughes pictured during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Tommy Hughes pictured during their 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert's influence

First-team manager Paul Lambert watched this game from the sidelines and took the opportunity to get involved.

At points during the game he shouted instructions onto the field while also taking a leading role in the half-time team talk.

Also in attendance were first-team coach Matt Gill along with young players Armando Dobra, Luke Woolfenden, Jack Lankester, Ben Morris and Tristan Nydam.

Trialist Levi Andoh pictured during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Trialist Levi Andoh pictured during Town U23s 3-1 win over Cardiff City at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town Under 23s: Wright, Andoh, Mukena, Ndaba, Clements (c), Scott, McGavin, K Brown, Hughes, Foudil, Simpson.

Unused subs: Alley, Oppong, Gibbs