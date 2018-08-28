Rain

Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

PUBLISHED: 16:27 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:04 26 November 2018

Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Archant

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEllis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The forward duo were both making their first appearances in Ipswich blue for some time, with Harrison returning from an ankle injury and Drinan turning out having returned early from his loan at non-league Sutton United.

Harrison played the opening 45 minutes of the game, as part of a side also featuring Myles Kenlock and Ben Folami, before being withdrawn at the break.

The Welshman has not played since the end of September, when he suffered an ankle ligament injury in training.

Drinan played 18 National League games for Sutton, without scoring, but did net a late winner to beat Wealdstone and secure his former club a place in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Under 23s’ defeat was their first since the opening day of the season and came thanks to goals from Jesse Debrah and Isaac Olaofe. Gerard Nash’s side remain top of the table.

Ipswich Town U23s: Wright, Cotter, Kenlock, C Smith, Ndaba, McGavin, McLoughlin, El Mizouni (Dobra 79), Folami, Harrison (McKendry 46), Drinan (K Brown 79). Unused: Egan, Clements

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

16:33 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Kings of Anglia Podcast special: Inside the Ipswich Town boardroom with Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton

16:10 Andy Warren
Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton joined the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren take the Kings of Anglia podcast out on the road to visit Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and club secretary Stuart Hayton.

Updated Striker Drinan returns early from Sutton United loan

14:48 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is back at the club after his loan spell at National League Sutton United ended.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

09:00 Andy warren
Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

06:00
Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It’s a huge week for Ipswich Town as they seek to build on the renewed hope created by Paul Lambert, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Skipper Stimson nets as Tractor Girls make it six unbeaten

15:00 Kieren Standley
Kerry Stimson celebrates her goal with her fellow team-mates Picture: ROSS HALLS

FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East

Stevenage 0

Ipswich Town 1

New skipper Kerry Stimson scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich Town Women defeated Stevenage 1-0 in an incredibly tight affair at Hertford Town FC on Sunday, writes Kieren Standley.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Yesterday, 18:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom on Friday night and are now six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

