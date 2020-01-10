E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Ipswich bid for first home league win since September as Stanley make first visit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 January 2020

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when Accrington Stanley visit Portman Road.

The Blues have not won in League One at Portman Road since the success over Tranmere at the end of September, with their only win of any kind on home turf since was in the EFL Trophy over Gillingham.

They have not won in the league at all since November 5 at Rochdale, with Paul Lambert's side dropping from first to fifth in that time.

They now host an Accrington side who beat Ipswich twice in 2019, firstly in the FA Cup in January and then in League One in October.

Lambert's men will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon following their long run of games without success

You can follow the game live with us right here.

