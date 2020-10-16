Matchday Live: Table-topping Town host in-form Accrington at Portman Road

Ipswich Town take on Accrington this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon - kick-off is at 3pm.

Ipswich beat Accrington 4-1 in January to move back to the top of the League One table but, mention Stanley in these parts and minds instantly think of the Blues’ struggles at the Wham Stadium under Lambert.

The FA Cup loss in January 2019 was nothing short of a disaster, leading to Lambert calling out his players and insisting he knew which members of his squad he wanted to dispense with. Jordan Spence was the first of those to move on, never playing for Town again.

Their return to the Wham was shown live on Sky, a year ago this weekend. That was a disaster, too, as the Blues’ unbeaten start to the campaign crumbled away.

From that day, Town won just six of their remaining 24 league games and tumbled down the table.

Another home win will help banish those memories a little more.

Follow the game with us right here.