Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their classy 4-1 home victory over Accrington Stanley

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town beat Accrington Stanley 4-1 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Alan Judge celebrates his goal too make it 3-0 before the break. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge celebrates his goal too make it 3-0 before the break. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Retained between the sticks and had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes, with Accrington's one and only shot on target the oenalty which Offrende Zanzala slotted home late on. 6

Alan Judge fires in Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge fires in Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

A good display from the young defender who dealt with pretty much everything Accrington had to throw at him in a defensive sense in a calm and composed fashion. His superb run and perfect cross made Kayden Jackson's opener and he had a few other exploratory moments in the final third. This style of play suits his game. 8

Luke Chambers

The skipper enjoyed himself this afternoon, that's for sure. Defensively the Blues were able to repel Accrington relatively easily, with Chambers' best moment in his 'day job' coming through an excellent late block on Dion Charles' shot. But what really stood out was his contribution further up the pitch. He got up on overlap, just as Woolfenden did, before playing a central role in Alan Judge's goal. He found himself in the middle of the pitch where he clipped a ball out to the right for James Norwood to cross, before continuing his run and knocking the ball back into the Irishman's path. He had other good moments going forward, too, bringing back memories of his days at right-back. 8

Emyr Huws sprints forwards with James Norwood in support. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws sprints forwards with James Norwood in support. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Wilson

His display was certainly not on the same eye-catching level as his two fellow central defenders, with Wilson's brief asking him to stand firm in the middle of the pitch. He certainly did that, defending well before giving away a late penalty as he wiped Zanzala out. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman has found the right wing-back role a tough one to get to grips with at times but this was perhaps his best display yet. He set the tone for his own game early as good scuttling runs down the right threatened to create while he was tracking runners a lot better than he has recently. There are still defensive moments where he didn't look a natural in the position, which is understandable, but this was a decent display. 7

James Norwood chips the ball up for Town's second. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood chips the ball up for Town's second. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt

The Everton loanee played a great pass to slip Woolfenden away to create the opening goal of the game and made a number of telling contributions throughout. His efforts on the flanks were perhaps overshadowed by those of Woolfenden and Chambers, though. 7

Flynn Downes

A good performance from the youngster, if perhaps lacking a little of the blood and thunder from earlier in the season. That wasn't needed today, though, with Ipswich controlling the game in the middle of the pitch as Downes and Emyr Huws played good passes to bring wide players into the game. He still won the ball back on a number of occasions while also sitting in responsibly when his wide centre backs strode forward. 7

Accrington Stanley keeper Josef Bursik can only watch as James Norwood's chip heads into his goal for Town's second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Accrington Stanley keeper Josef Bursik can only watch as James Norwood's chip heads into his goal for Town's second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Emyr Huws

Slow start as the struggled to get the ball under control but quickly came into the game, stroking it around nicely and playing his part in the opening goal as he moved it wide to Garbutt. He then played an excellent through-ball for Norwood's goal which the striker took superbly. He continued to impact the game positively, both on and off the ball, before being replaced after 70 good minutes. The hope must now be that he can start again on Tuesday. 7

Alan Judge

An excellent afternoon's work for the Irishman as he looked confident in all he did in the No.10 slot. He was always available to the strikers and showed neat touches to move the ball away from his man time and again to create space for himself to work. Played the through-ball which Jackson held up well for the first goal before linking up excellently with Chambers and finishing well with his left foot just before half-time. 8

James Norwood celebrates Town's second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood celebrates Town's second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood

No shortage of effort throughout this game as the striker, like Jackson, gave the Accrington defence little chance to breath. His goal was a great one as he latched onto Huws through-ball and lobbed the goalkeeper expertly. He should have had at least one more, clipping wide from Jackson's cross before also heading the ball wide. There were a few occasions where he could perhaps have made better, quicker decisions but this was a good display. 7

Kayden Jackson

The striker started this game very brightly as he chased around the field, closing Accrington defenders down and looking to get in behind to cause trouble at every opportunity. His movement was good for the opening goal as he met Woolfenden's cross before he put in a cross of his own for Norwood to put wide. He did miss a one-on-one of his own as he attacked goal from the left flank but continued to be a pest into the second half, which included more good work out wide. He set the tone for this Ipswich win. His best display in blue? 9

Cole Skuse (for Huws, 71)

Started on the bench but was a calming influence during the final 20 minutes of the game. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Judge, 75)

In the build-up to this game Lambert stressed the midfielder isn't quite ready to start league games but did show a handful of moments of spark from the bench. 5

Jumping for joy: Alan Judge fist pumping after his first half goal to take the home side into a 3-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jumping for joy: Alan Judge fist pumping after his first half goal to take the home side into a 3-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane (for Jackson, 77)

On for the final 15 minutes of action and found time to hit the back of the net as he took the ball through traffic before rifling through the Accrington goalkeeper. 7

