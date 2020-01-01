Sunday Snap: Norwood's Finidi comparisons, Toto's Bolton debut and the Ipswich squad gunning for six-a-side glory in Germany

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's chipped goal against Accrington brought back memories of Finidi George's effort against Sunderland in 2001.

Ipswich Town beat Accrington Stanley 4-1 at Portman Road yesterday. Andy Warren takes a look back at some of the events surrounding the game.

Finidi Factor

When James Norwood lifted the ball over Josef Bursik's head and into the back of the net, my mind instantly took me back 18 years to December 29, 2001.

For that was the day Finidi George produced his most iconic Ipswich Town moment, finishing a slick team move to lob Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorenson in a 5-0 victory.

The two chips came from near identical positions on the Portman Road pitch but, with the greatest respect to Emyr Huws' good ball forward yesterday, it doesn't quite match the interplay between Matt Holland and Marcus Bent which sent Finidi away down the right flank, with the Nigerian's chip coming from a slightly tougher angle.

That's not taking anything away from Norwood, who we are absolutely sure is 29-years-old, though.

James Norwood, pictured arriving for yesterday's game against Accrington Stanley.

Micro magic

On the subject of James Norwood, the club once again tweeted a picture of the striker arriving at Portman Road with a microwaveable ready meal in his hand.

From this day on I will make it my personal mission to a) find out why he does this and b) what his meal of choice is.

You have my word.

A first goal

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal.

Kayden Jackson's finish for the game's opening goal was a little less spectacular than Norwood's chip, but it may just be more memorable.

The striker's young son Arlo, born not long before Christmas, was at Portman Road for the game with mum Kelly, with this effort the first goal the forward has scored since his son's arrival in the world.

His celebration was directed towards his loved ones, with a simple 'A for Arlo' finger gesure.

The striker joked after the game that it was about time he found the net as he feared Arlo wouldn't want to come back to watch any more.

Hopefully this can be the first of many.

At last

Accrington Stanley keeper Josef Bursik can only watch as James Norwood's chip heads into his goal for Town's second goal.

Congratulations to new Ipswich Town media man Mikey Hale, who has finally seen his new employers win a game of football.

We were beginning to think the departure of Grant Pringle to Newcastle was the reason for Ipswich's slump, given he left just days before Ipswich's unbeaten start ended at Accrington in October.

Mikey wasn't fortunate enough to witness the success at Rochdale in November and was also not present when the Blues edged past Peterborough in the EFL Trophy, but this particular monkey is now off of his and Ipswich Town's back.

A young pretender

Kai the superstar Junior Announcer today

Ipswich Town PA announcer Rob Chandler has competition.

Rob is one of the best in the business and has been on the mic at Portman Road for more than 20 years, but if he's not careful the next generation will steal his job.

A young man named Kai made his case before yesterday's game, with the youngster getting rave reviews for his work as he read out the teams as fans filed into the stadium.

He did so with confidence and passion. One for the future.

Fortuna Blues

Fortuna Dusseldorf fans are ready to cheer on the Blues against Accrington Stanley.

Each and every January, during the Bundesliga's winter break, a group of Fortuna Dusseldorf fans make their annual pilgrimage to Portman Road.

And for the fourth year in a row their visit has coincided with an Ipswich win.

This year's group was 105 strong as the Fortuna Blues continue to grow in number.

Given they are something of a good luck charm, who's going to start the petition for them to come every week?

Nsiala's debut

Toto Time has moved to Bolton, with the defender starting the Trotters' game at Rochdale yesterday less than 24 hours after his loan move to Wanderers was announced.

By all accounts he had a solid game despite the loss and the hope must be his loan spell allows him to rebuild his confidence, which was clearly hit during the first half of this season

Muted celebrations

The celebrations at the end of yesterday's game were perhaps a little muted, considering how good the performance was.

There was no holding hands, no hand waving and just one, solitary Luke Chambers fist pump aimed in the direction of the North Stand.

But given what came before, the Blues' long winless run, it's completely understandable.

The Ipswich performance was excellent and could certainly blow away many of the cobwebs which had formed since the previous league win against Rochdale on Bonfire Night, but it's just the start.

Momentum needs to be built and wins strung together before the Blues players take the full adulation of their supporters.

A chance for silverware

Town players congratulate Kayden Jackson after his early goal.

And there you were thinking Ipswich Town's next game was at Oxford on Tuesday night.

No, the next time Ipswich turn out is this afternoon, with the Blues taking part in a high profile six-a-side tournament in Germany.

The Schauinsland-Reisen Cup in Gummersbach supports children's charities in Germany, with former German international Lukas Podolski playing a major role in organising what has become a prestigious event.

Ipswich will be competing against a number of Germany sides, including Nurnberg and Karlsruhe, with the Town side made up of Under 23 players.

Manager Paul Lambert was due to lead the side but will now not do so, with the Oxford game rearranged for Tuesday.

Ipswich Town squad: Przybek, Cotter, Ndaba, McGavin, Andoh, Hughes, Foudil, Gibbs, Drinan, Brown, Simpson