'They're not yet at the level we want' - Lambert on potential starts for Bishop and Sears

Teddy Bishop started at Exeter but Paul Lambert says he isn't ready to do so in the league just yet. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has insisted Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are not yet ready to start games in the league as they continue their injury comebacks.

The pair both started at Exeter in the EFL Trophy last weekend as they stepped up their returns following knee injuries, which kept Sears out since February and Bishop since pre-season.

Both are likely to be on the bench when Accrington Stanley visit tomorrow afternoon, with Lambert warning patience may be needed as they continue their returns.

"No," Lambert said, when asked if Bishop could start following his impressive display a week ago. "He's been out for months, the lad and he's done really well to get himself back in but he's been out a long time.

"It's great to see him back because he's different to what we've got but he still needs a bit of time, the same as Freddie (Sears).

Freddie Sears' return has been a bright spot Photo: ROSS HALLS Freddie Sears' return has been a bright spot Photo: ROSS HALLS

"Freddie and Bish coming back gives us numbers but they're not yet at the level we want them to be at because of the injury situations with the two of them.

"You can have too many players because that can create a problem but numbers-wise we're ok at the moment."

Lambert has injury doubts over defender Janoi Donacien and midfielder Jon Nolan, with the latter unlikely to be fit having suffered a heel problem on Boxing Day.

"Nolo's probably the most doubtful out of the two of them, Janoi's started training with us now but we'll just have to see how they are," Lambert said.

"Jon trained a little bit the other day but it was just his heel giving him a bit of trouble."

Donacien suffered a dead leg in the loss at Lincoln in December but is expected to be available.

Lambert was also asked how close Myles Kenlock is to a first league appearance since September.

"Myles has found it hard because the form of (Luke) Garbutt has been unbelievable, I think he's scored six for us from left-back and his set plays have been great," the Ipswich manager said.

"Myles is pushing and if he keeps doing what he's doing then we'll see where we are with it."