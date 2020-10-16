Ward ruled out again as Lambert issues injury updates on Nolan and Bishop

Ipswich Town left-back Stephen Ward (right), pictured with fitness coach Jim Henry, is out injured. Photo: Steve Waller Archant

Stephen Ward remains absent for Ipswich Town’s clash with Accrington this weekend but there’s better news regarding the Blues’ injured midfielders.

Myles Kenlock came on for the injured Stephen Ward at Stadium MK. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Myles Kenlock came on for the injured Stephen Ward at Stadium MK. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Ward missed last weekend’s victory at Blackpool with an Achilles problem, which forced him off at MK Dons the previous week, and manager Paul Lambert is not willing to take a chance on the veteran.

There’s good news regarding midfielders Jon Nolan and Teddy Bishop, though.

Nolan missed the Blackpool win with a calf problem while Bishop left the victory at Bloomfield Road early with a slight back problem.

Both are fit to play this weekend, though, leaving Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse (both knee), Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles), Tristan Nydam (ankle), James Norwood (hamstring) and Aaron Drinan (thigh) as Town’s longer-term absentees.

“Wardy’s not ready but he’s doing well, so it hopefully won’t be too long before we see him again,” Lambert said.

“I’ll be led by Stephen himself and the medical staff.

“He’s more advanced than Kane is and will know his own body and is doing really well. Hopefully he won’t be too long.

“Hopefully in the next few weeks we’ll get the rest of the guys back.”

Ward’s continued absence will see Myles Kenlock start again at left-back, having shown good mental strength to bounce back at Blackpool following a difficult showing as a substitute in Milton Keynes.

“Myles has done well in the last two games,” Lambert said.

“He’s in there and will know Wardy will be breathing down his neck when he comes back.”