Matchday Live: Blues bid to handle expectancy levels as Lambert considers debuts of Vincent-Young and Georgiou

PUBLISHED: 17:15 20 August 2019

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road this evening. (Kick-off 7.45pm)

It's the first time the two clubs have ever met, with the Dons only formed in 2002 while the Blues were recently relegated from the Premier League.

Manager Paul Lambert could hand debuts to Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou, signed yesterday from Colchester and Tottenham respectively.

"There'll be one or two because of the number of games we have," Lambert said, when asked about potential changes.

"Where I don't want to get caught is when you play 10 or 15 games and somebody's got to come in out of the cold and you're asking them [to come straight in], it's unfair on them. There'll be one or two changes but I trust them to go and perform.

"If we play 15, 16, 17 games with the same team and two or three get injured and we ask two or three to come in, it's really difficult for them to get up to speed.

"I trust them to go and perform, so that's important for us because the number of games we have here is vast."

Follow the game live with us here.

