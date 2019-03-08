Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the dramatic 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

In truth the Czech stopper had little to do in the first period, other than pick the ball out of his net - a goal he could do little about. Had little to do in the second period too mopped up well enough on a couple of occasions as balls came into the box. 6

Janoi Donacien

Won some good early headers but, when looking to get forward, was often on a different wavelength to Rowe. Was sucked inside for the opening goal and gave Guinness-Walker too much space to fire home. Lost concentration and failed to collect a bowl out from Holy inside the first two minutes of the second period, giving away a free-kick and earning a yellow card. Looked nervous throughout but found his footing late on. How long he remains the starting right-back remains to be seen following the signing of Kane Vincent-Young. 3

James Wilson

Boss Paul Lambert made a big call by bringing the Welshman into his side in place of captain Luke Chambers but he looked calm and assured throughout during this game while not being overly tested. He will not have replaced the skipper's leadership on the field but he did his job well. 6

Luke Woolfenden

The defender is performing well and looks to have made a starting spot his own. Is relaxed in everything he does, including some good moments on the ball, but this can sometimes bring danger. He got out of trouble a couple of times tonight but is a positive to have come out of the early weeks of the campaign. 6

Myles Kenlock

The left-back had a tough time at Peterborough on Saturday but was better tonight. In truth the visitors didn't overly test Town down the flanks but he dealt with what was thrown at him well enough. Cut inside and had a low shot saved, but in truth he didn't really catch it. His final ball could be better. 5

Cole Skuse

Another good showing from the experienced campaigner who took the armband this evening in the absence of Chambers. He moved the ball well and stuck his foot in when needed, also having a header saved. Was involved in the move for Jackson's winner as he put the ball back into danger. 7

Flynn Downes

Like Skuse, this was another decent showing from the Ipswich midfielder. The midfield line was a little deep, particularly in the first half, but he did his best to break the lines. Had two efforts fly over the top in the second period and, again like Skuse, was involved in Jackson's winner. 7

Andre Dozzell

Had few opportunities on the ball during the early running but his game came to life with one exceptional defence-splitting ball to set Norwood free. Sadly the striker's shot was saved. Didn't offer much more before being replaced on the hour mark. 5

Idris El Mizouni

This was just the 18-year-old's second Portman Road appearance and first home start but he saw little action down the left flank, with the Blues struggling to get the ball into wide areas when attacking. Came inside for a few bright moments before being replaced at the break. 4

Danny Rowe

Was busy throughout without ever really having the chance to run at his man from the Town right. Lashed a shot wide as he took a good Downes pass in his stride during a rare opening for the hosts, before he was replaced. 5

James Norwood

Was isolated for much of the first half but had one real chance after being threaded through by Dozzell. The striker tried to lift the ball over goalkeeper Trott but the Dons stopper saved well with his trailing hand. The header for his goal was superb as he stormed through traffic to bullet the ball home. 6

Anthony Georgiou (for El Mizouni, 46)

Came on at the break and offered a real spark for the hosts down the left. His first touch is positive and looks to create whenever he can. Had a couple of low crosses blocked away. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Dozzell, 60)

What a moment for the former Accrington man. His pace began to stretch the Wimbledon back line after he was introduced and told when his quick first yard gave him space in the box to lash home. A great finish. 7

Alan Judge (for Rowe, 72)

The Irishman delivered the ball for Norwood's headed equaliser during an effective appearance off the bench. Still searching for full fitness but this 20 minutes will help. 6

