E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Highlights: Goals and missed chances as Ipswich lose 2-1 to Arsenal kids

PUBLISHED: 11:25 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 09 September 2020

With teammate Corrie Ndaba floored and Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith also down, James Norwood volleys in a late shot towards goal, but his effort cannoned off Tolaji Bola. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

With teammate Corrie Ndaba floored and Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith also down, James Norwood volleys in a late shot towards goal, but his effort cannoned off Tolaji Bola. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Archant

Watch match highlights from Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home loss to Arsenal’s Under 21s.

The Blues let a lead slip as they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal’s Under 21s in their EFL Trophy opener.

Jon Nolan had given the Blues a lead in a first-half they largely controlled at Portman Road but the young Gunners, with an average age of just 18 years and six months, battled back and took victory thanks to strikes from George Lewis and Flo Balogun.

At their best, Ipswich bossed possession against their young opponents and looked to have far more of a cutting edge, as Andre Dozzell and his excellent range of passing drove Paul Lambert’s men forward in the opening period.

But at their worst they struggled to maintain the high tempo with which they began the contest and allowed proceedings to drift, making it hard for them to move up through the gears when in search of a leveller.

They came close to finding one, with Alan Judge having a head saved, substitute Emyr Huws rattling the underside of the bar and James Norwood having one cleared off the line, but it never came as Lambert’s main failed to back up Saturday’s victory over Bristol Rovers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, to appear in court charged with shooting Kesgrave schoolboy

Police at the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paramedics battled for more than an hour to save 27-year-old, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Hadleigh firm ‘misled’ cladding specialists, Grenfell inquiry hears

The 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower claimed 72 lives Picture: NATALIE OXFORD/PA IMAGES

Giant cherry picker helps inspect damaged giant water tower

A giant cherry picker was brought in to carry out urgent surveys on Colchester's Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADING