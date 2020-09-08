Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal’s Under 21s

Aaron Drinan with a first half chance which hit the post. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Arsenal’s Under 21s in the EFL Trophy this evening. ANDY WARREN hands out his player grades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flo Balogun scores to take the visitors into the lead Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flo Balogun scores to take the visitors into the lead Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

David Cornell

The Welshman was in for his Ipswich Town debut in this game and was vocal throughout, particularly helping young Corrie Ndaba. He had very little to do in the first half before picking George Lewis’s shot out of his net in stoppage time and it was a similar story in the second period, as Flo Balogun scored with a good finish. His kicking was decent and he nearly met a late free-kick as he went up for a corner. 6

Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith at full stretch to punch clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith at full stretch to punch clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

Another chance to impress at right-back for the skipper, who got forward regularly without quite having the same impact as he did in the victory over Bristol Rovers. He did get forward to cross on a number of occasions, though. He coped well enough with quicker, younger opponents during this game, with one superb recovery tackle on Flo Balogun in the second period. Had a shot saved by a combination of goalkeeper and post. 7

Luke Woolfenden

The academy product put an early header into the goalkeeper’s arms as he met Andre Dozzell’s corner, with much of his work from open play being comfortable as the young Gunners rarely threatened the box. He and his fellow Ipswich defenders were pulled about a little during a period in the second half but Woolfenden managed to make a couple of good interceptions. 6

Corrie Ndaba went off injured after this late clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Corrie Ndaba went off injured after this late clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Corrie Ndaba

Drafted in as a late replacement for Toto Nsiala and gave a good account of himself, just as he has during his pre-season appearances. His left foot ensured good balance with Woolfenden, while he’s comfortable with it at feet. Made one superb tackle to dispossess George Lewis and, like his partner, had some good and bad moments. His game ended early following what looked like a nasty clash of heads but thankfully ended up being a dead leg. 7

Myles Kenlock

The left-back had been out injured for the latter days of pre-season but will be pleased to have returned for this game. He got forward well to put in an early cross and continued to try and get past Freddie Sears in attack, often utilising his trademark ‘chop’ onto his right foot. Had a few shaky moments in defence, with attacks building down his side. 5

Town manager Paul Lambert bumps fists with Arsenal U21 manager Steve Bould after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert bumps fists with Arsenal U21 manager Steve Bould after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andre Dozzell

Games like this should really suit the youngster’s playing style and that was certainly the case for much of tonight. He had time and space to display a glorious range of passing, both short and long, and was his side’s most impressive player during the first period as he again sat deep and directed play. Faded in the second a little and was maybe a little overrun at times as Arsenal broke on the Blues. 7

Teddy Bishop

Another decent enough showing from the midfielder, who looks to have played his way into a starting spot for next weekend’s league opener. He wasn’t at his best in this, in a game where passing was king, rather than dribbling, but was able to make a handful of decent attacking runs in dangerous areas. 6

Town goalkeeper David Cornell up for a late Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town goalkeeper David Cornell up for a late Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan

A mixed night for the midfielder who had plenty of the ball in dangerous areas and looked a likely man to make things happen. Was in the right place to open the scoring for Town but should have then scored an equaliser in the second period as he met James Norwood’s knockdown. He seemed to have too much time as he looked to make a decision on how to finish. Ultimately it was saved. 6

Alan Judge

Judge is showing more discipline than he has done in wide roles over the last two seasons but, while he does still go looking for possession inside, is still effective. His delivery was dangerous in this one and may be disappointed not to have scored when heading Huws’ knockback towards goal for the keeper to save. 6

Emyr Huws watches as his shot hits the bar. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws watches as his shot hits the bar. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears

Saturday’s two-goal hero played just 45 minutes of this game before leaving the contest at the break. He freed Drinan early for a chance where the Irishman hit the post and had a couple of bright moments. It was his air-kick which led to the Arsenal goal. 6

Aaron Drinan

The shirt is Drinan’s at the moment and he was given another chance to show why tonight. Some of the good link play we saw on Saturday was on display again in this game, while he also had a shot against the post after being slipped through by Sears. That was the extent of his chances, in truth, before he was replaced before the hour mark. 6

Flo Balogun scores to take the visitors into the lead Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flo Balogun scores to take the visitors into the lead Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards (for Sears, 46)

The Welshman came on at the break and started on the left, while also drifting over to the right at times as the Blues looked to push the issue. He had some good spells on the ball and, while threatening on occasions, he did also run into some dead ends. 5

Emyr Huws (for Bishop, 52)

Another chance to impress from the bench for the Welshman, with his personal highlight being a dipping, left-footed shot which bounced down off the underside of the crossbar. Away from that he showed some good drive and pushed his case for a start. 6

Corrie Ndaba is helped off after a clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith late on. Picture: STEVE WALLER Corrie Ndaba is helped off after a clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith late on. Picture: STEVE WALLER

James Norwood (for Drinan, 55)

This was Norwood’s first competitive game since February and he looked busy once he came on, despite perhaps lacking the positional discipline offered by Drinan. He put himself about and causes trouble, though, with one chance not falling for him in the box and another being cleared off the line. 6