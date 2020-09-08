How to watch Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21 in the EFL Trophy live this evening

Ipswich Town are in action against Arsenal’s Under 21s in the EFL Trophy this evening. Here’s how you can watch it.

Access to watch the game on iFollow costs £10 for all supporters, which can be accessed here.

The club and the EFL have also issued a step-by-step guide to using their iFollow service, which can be read here.

Season ticket holders will be able to league games on iFollow without extra charge, with supporters sent an individual codes to gain access. The first league game is next Sunday when Wigan visit Portman Road.

You can also follow this evening’s game live with us, with updates throughout the game followed by a full report, player ratings and reaction from manager Paul Lambert.