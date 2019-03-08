Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Town v Birmingham City classic games: Williams late winner and five-goal thriller at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 April 2019

Alan Lee and Gary Roberts congratulate Gavin Williams on scoring his late winner against Birmingham on New Years Day in 2007

Alan Lee and Gary Roberts congratulate Gavin Williams on scoring his late winner against Birmingham on New Years Day in 2007

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Birmingham over the years, including a late winner by Gavin Williams on New Year’s Day in 2007 and a five-goal thriller in 1981.

Joe Garner celebrates his debut goal as Town beat Birmingham 1-0 at Portman Road in August 2017Joe Garner celebrates his debut goal as Town beat Birmingham 1-0 at Portman Road in August 2017

Last time: Joe Garner scored on his Town debut as the Blues beat Birmingham 1-0 at Portman Road as they got their 2017-18 campaign off to a winning start in August 2017.

Gavin Williams celebrates his late winner against Birmingham on New Years Day in 2007Gavin Williams celebrates his late winner against Birmingham on New Years Day in 2007

Late winner: Ipswich ended Birmingham’s six-match unbeaten run in the Championship as the Blues won 1-0 at Portman Road on New Years Day in 2007, when Gavin Williams scored a 90th minute winner, after he stroked home Gary Roberts’ cross inside the six-yard box.

Frans Thijssen and Paul Mariner congratulate John Wark on opening the scoring in a 5-1 trouncing of Birmingham on a freezing night in January 1981Frans Thijssen and Paul Mariner congratulate John Wark on opening the scoring in a 5-1 trouncing of Birmingham on a freezing night in January 1981

Milton brace: In January 1996, Town beat Birmingham 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to Simon Milton scoring twice as Town remained ten games unbeaten in league.

Five-goal thriller: Goals from Alan Brazil, Arnold Muhren, John Wark, Paul Mariner, Terry Butcher saw Town beat Birmingham 5-1 at Portman Road in January 1981 to remain five games unbeaten in Divison One.

