Ipswich Town v Birmingham City classic games: Williams late winner and five-goal thriller at Portman Road
PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 April 2019
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Birmingham over the years, including a late winner by Gavin Williams on New Year’s Day in 2007 and a five-goal thriller in 1981.
Last time: Joe Garner scored on his Town debut as the Blues beat Birmingham 1-0 at Portman Road as they got their 2017-18 campaign off to a winning start in August 2017.
Late winner: Ipswich ended Birmingham’s six-match unbeaten run in the Championship as the Blues won 1-0 at Portman Road on New Years Day in 2007, when Gavin Williams scored a 90th minute winner, after he stroked home Gary Roberts’ cross inside the six-yard box.
Milton brace: In January 1996, Town beat Birmingham 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to Simon Milton scoring twice as Town remained ten games unbeaten in league.
Five-goal thriller: Goals from Alan Brazil, Arnold Muhren, John Wark, Paul Mariner, Terry Butcher saw Town beat Birmingham 5-1 at Portman Road in January 1981 to remain five games unbeaten in Divison One.