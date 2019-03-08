Sunshine and Showers

Matchday Live: All the action from Town’s clash with Birmingham... as Lambert’s men face the drop

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 April 2019

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the final whistle at Brentford Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the final whistle at Brentford Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town host Birmingham City this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Championship will be confirmed this afternoon unless they beat Birmingham City at Portman Road.

The Blues have looked destined for League One for many weeks but are now on the brink, sitting 14 points from safety with only 15 to play for.

Anything but victory will confirm relegation while even that may not be enough to preserve Championship status for another week.

Three points would mean Paul Lambert’s men will be given a reprieve as long as one of Millwall, Reading or Wigan lose their games this weekend.

Millwall and Reading are in action on Saturday, at Sheffield United and at home to Brentford respectively, while Wigan don’t play until Sunday against Norwich.

That means the Blues could win their game at Portman Road but be relegated tomorrow afternoon, should the Latics beat the table-topping Canaries at home.

In the event of an Ipswich win, a draw for any of those teams would leave Ipswich 12 adrift with 12 points to play for, meaning the Blues would effectively be relegated given their goal difference (-35) is significantly worse than their rivals.

