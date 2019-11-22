E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: League football is FINALLY back as Ipswich host high-flying Blackpool for clash of promotion chasers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 November 2019

James Norwood is set to return when Ipswich Town face Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Blackpool this afternoon.

It's second against fifth at Portman Road, with Paul Lambert's men back in league action following a 17-day lay-off.

"Every game's hard, every game's really tough," Lambert said ahead of this game.

"We don't have a divine right to turn up (and win). If we're going to win we're going to have to play well because it will be a hard game.

"My main concern is my team because every side in this league is tough. If anyone thinks any differently then they're naïve because it's really, really tough and tough division to get out of. We're in a good place.

"Simon's (Grayson) been around and is a good manager who has been at some good clubs.

"They will have to handle us as well. I respect all the guys Blackpool have but we have a really good team as well."

You can follow the game with us live here.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

