Matchday Live: League football is FINALLY back as Ipswich host high-flying Blackpool for clash of promotion chasers

James Norwood is set to return when Ipswich Town face Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Blackpool this afternoon.

It's second against fifth at Portman Road, with Paul Lambert's men back in league action following a 17-day lay-off.

"Every game's hard, every game's really tough," Lambert said ahead of this game.

"We don't have a divine right to turn up (and win). If we're going to win we're going to have to play well because it will be a hard game.

"My main concern is my team because every side in this league is tough. If anyone thinks any differently then they're naïve because it's really, really tough and tough division to get out of. We're in a good place.

"Simon's (Grayson) been around and is a good manager who has been at some good clubs.

"They will have to handle us as well. I respect all the guys Blackpool have but we have a really good team as well."

You can follow the game with us live here.