Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 home draw with Blackpool

Town players celebrate after Gwion Edwards early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Blackpool this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Will Norris rises high to gather. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris rises high to gather. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Given the nod ahead of Tomas Holy for this game and got down well to his right early to push Sullay Kaikai's free-kick away, before again thwarting the former Crystal Palace man's effort when he pushed a shot from the edge of the box away for a corner. Got his hands to Jay Spearing's penalty but couldn't keep it out to repeat his penalty heroics from the Lincoln game, where he denied Tyler Walker. Made two good saves from Ryan Edwards look easy after that. 7

Anthony Georgiou crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Anthony Georgiou crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

With Kane Vincent-Young still not good to go following groin surgery, the former Accrington man was given the nod following a trio of confidence-boosting displays in cup competitions. He was solid throughout the first half, winning balls in the air and keeping it simple on the ground, while he also put in the high, arcing ball which led to Edwards' goal. He continued that into the second period and, if you acknowledge the fact he's not a marauding wing back like Vincent-Young, you have to say he had a very good game. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Calmness personified. Dealt with balls being played in and out of defence with ease while also reading the game well throughout. His passing was good, too, as he tried to spring Kayden Jackson into the corners. Got forward at free-kicks and nodded a Garbutt cross wide when stretching and had dealt with the danger before Chambers jumped in and fouled Kaikai. Continued to threaten from corners and got forward in open play, too. 8

Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

Back in the side after more than two weeks out and was his usual combative self. Won the majority of his headers and produced one brilliant lunging block to snuff out Feeney's cross in the first half before doing the same again in the second. Scampered back well as Blackpool broke for what became their equaliser but couldn't stop Husband from touching beyond him to cross for Nuttall to finish. Conceded a debatable penalty as he left a late leg on Kaikai, which sent the Blackpool man flying to the turf with replays (as well as Chambers) suggesting he may have dived. Jay Spearing converted. Was in the thick of the action when Ipswich won their penalty, which Garbutt scored. 6

Luke Garbutt

Another returnee. It was Garbutt's header back across the box which laid on the opening goal and he tried to get his side moving into good areas with attempts at incisive balls into midfield from left back. Ice cool from the spot as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to level and put some dangerous balls into the box, both from set pieces and open play. 8

Jay Spearing clears off the line. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jay Spearing clears off the line. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse

Neat and tidy throughout. Was left lying in the centre of the pitch when Blackpool equalised, having suffered a knock to his face when putting in a late challenge while looking to stop the break. Had a couple of moments where he could have shot but elected to pass, which more often than not was the right decision. 6

Flynn Downes

The youngster said in the build-up to this game he would have happily played in all three of Ipswich's cup games (he only played in the first Lincoln game) and was itching to get back into action for his club. You could tell. He had the bit between his teeth from the off, throwing himself into challenges and generally winning possession for his side. He was a little quieter as the game went on but was still a good influence on his side. 6

Jon Nolan

Played at the point of the midfield and given the responsibility of offering chief central support to Jackson. He did it well early on, getting up to the edge of the box and so nearly finding himself on the end of a cut-back from his striker, before ending the first half quietly. Came on strong at the end as he charged between the two boxes, with a couple of vital defensive interceptions as a well as a deft ball which Alan Judge so nearly profited from. 7

Gwion Edwards

Took his goal excellently as he rammed home the opener following good work from Kayden Jackson and, as he always does, worked hard up and down his flank throughout. Supported Donacien ably in defence and had a couple of moments where he so nearly stole the ball off a defender which would have put him clear. 6

Will Norris keeps his eyes on `the ball as Sullay Kaikai takes a first half free-kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris keeps his eyes on `the ball as Sullay Kaikai takes a first half free-kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny Rowe

Was presented with an early chance but, after a good run, didn't get hold of his shot and the ball rolled wide. Hustled and bustled throughout and was confident on the ball and looked to go at his man. It didn't always come off before he was replaced by Georgiou. 6

Kayden Jackson

Again asked to play the lone striker role, which he hasn't always enjoyed in the past, but he did it manfully. He showed good composure on a few occasions early and did superbly to old off his man at the near post to allow Edwards to score. Continued in this manner throughout, offering himself to team-mates and running the defence into the ground. 7

Cole Skuse on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cole Skuse on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Anthony Georgiou (for Rowe, 66)

Nearly had an instant impact as he worked the ball towards goal within seconds of coming on, before it was hacked off the line. Looked to stretch the field and attack down the left with a couple of decent balls in. 6

Alan Judge (for Edwards, 84)

On to try and repeat the trick of Wednesday night and looked like he had when he poked Nolan's neat chip towards goal, only for Jak Alnwick to push his effort away. n/a

Gwion Edwards shoots but the ball is blocked by Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards shoots but the ball is blocked by Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane (for Downes, 84)

Some neat touches and link play but no sights of goal. n/a