Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Live

Matchday Live: Lambert names an unchanged side for a fourth game in a row as City come to Town

PUBLISHED: 17:30 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:04 28 November 2018

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening.

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening.

Archant

Ipswich Town are in action at Portman Road this evening as they take on Bristol City under the lights (7.45pm).

It’s the second game on home soil for the Blues in just six days, following the 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom on Friday night.

That game was played out in front of nearly 23,000 fans and, although that number is likely to be less this evening, manager Paul Lambert is hoping for the same backing from the stands.

They face a City side who have lost their last four games.

“Lee (Johnson) would like results to be better but sometimes you don’t have it all your own way,” Lambert said.

“It’s a tough game but we are playing well and we go into the game full of confidence and we’ll go and try and win and the way we try and play.”

You can follow it live here.

Topic Tags:

Live Matchday Live: Lambert names an unchanged side for a fourth game in a row as City come to Town

17:30 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening.

Ipswich Town are in action at Portman Road this evening as they take on Bristol City under the lights (7.45pm).

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

12:00
Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan both remain very much part of the first-team picture at Ipswich Town, insists manager Paul Lambert.

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

11:17 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town host Bristol City in a Championship clash this evening. STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town stay unbeaten at home in the first Premer League season

09:25 Ross Halls
Town beat Everton on this day in 1992

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back at the Blues remaining unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, and James Scowcroft scoring a hat-trick....

‘I will always give everything for this club’ - Knudsen on his future, speaking to Evans and commitment

Yesterday, 17:11 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen during his press conference at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen discussed his future, speaking to owner Marcus Evans and digging the Blues out of trouble when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Video Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

Yesterday, 16:47 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will assess returned loan striker Aaron Drinan and is carefully considering whether to recall any further loan players in January.

‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop are in contention for starts. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has hinted he could make changes to his team for tomorrow night’s vital clash with Bristol City but has tempered expectations regarding Jack Lankester or Teddy Bishop.

Watch Ipswich manager Lambert on changes, Bishop and a big Bristol City clash

Yesterday, 13:22 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this lunchtime as he prepares for his side’s clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

Yesterday, 12:53 Andy Warren
Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may seem the most unnatural thing in the world, but Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich City over the next 12 days.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Yesterday, 08:00 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst appeared on Sky Sports’ EFL Matters show last week, where he discussed his time at Portman Road.

Most read

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24