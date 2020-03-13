E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed as EFL Board set to meet this morning

PUBLISHED: 09:09 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 13 March 2020

Ipswich Town's trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed due to coronavirus.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town's trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed due to coronavirus.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The EFL Board are set to meet this morning to discuss this weekend's Football League fixtures - with a suspension of the league now looking likely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport's Dan Roan reports that the EFL are likely to follow the Premier League's lead after they meet at 10.30am, following news that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for the virus.

It's understood that a mass postponement of matches is the most likely outcome, with The Athletic's Simon Hughes reporting that the EFL are also set to suspend games.

BBC Lancashire are reporting that Accrington's League One game at Portsmouth tomorrow has already been postponed as Pompey's players are self-isolating after playing Arsenal last week.

Town are due to host Portsmouth a week on Saturday.

An EFL spokesman said: 'The EFL Board will meet this morning to make a decision on this weekend's fixtures and beyond.'

As it stands, Ipswich Town are set to travel to Bristol Rovers for a League One clash tomorrow.

