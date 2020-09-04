E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues kick-off the new season with Bristol Rovers cup clash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2020

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action against Bristol Rovers this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action against Bristol Rovers this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town return to competitive action for the first time since March 7 this afternoon, when Bristol Rovers visit in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

This will be the first time the Blues have kicked a ball in anger since the 1-0 loss to eventual champions Coventry back in March, with this cup game coming against the side Town were due to face on the weekend football was shut down.

Town enter the new campaign following a pre-season which included two victories over Colchester as well as losses to Tottenham, West Ham and Cambridge.

It remains to be seen just how seriously Paul Lambert takes today’s game, though the boss did say: “We will be picking a strong team and we want to go through to the next round.”

Following today’s game, Arsenal’s Under 21s visit on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy before the real business starts with a league clash against Wigan next Saturday.

You can follow the action live with us. Kick off is at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

