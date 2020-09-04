Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues kick-off the new season with Bristol Rovers cup clash

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action against Bristol Rovers this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town return to competitive action for the first time since March 7 this afternoon, when Bristol Rovers visit in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

This will be the first time the Blues have kicked a ball in anger since the 1-0 loss to eventual champions Coventry back in March, with this cup game coming against the side Town were due to face on the weekend football was shut down.

Town enter the new campaign following a pre-season which included two victories over Colchester as well as losses to Tottenham, West Ham and Cambridge.

It remains to be seen just how seriously Paul Lambert takes today’s game, though the boss did say: “We will be picking a strong team and we want to go through to the next round.”

Following today’s game, Arsenal’s Under 21s visit on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy before the real business starts with a league clash against Wigan next Saturday.

You can follow the action live with us. Kick off is at 3pm.