Matchday Live: Lambert's men look to get back on track as high-flying Bristol Rovers visit

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when they welcome Bristol Rovers to Portman Road (3pm).

The Blues sit second, four points behind leaders Wycombe with a game in hand, while Rovers sit fifth going into the game.

"They're a good side and are on a good run at the moment," manager Paul Lambert said.

"Every team in this league will raise their game against us and we have to go up above that, like we have done for most of the season.

"We'll look to do that again and get back to the way we were playing prior to that Coventry game.

"They will be a handful. Strong, big, organised and everything you will expect. It's not an easy game.

Follow the game live with us right here.