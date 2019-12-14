Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 home loss to Bristol Rovers

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Bristol Rovers at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Was beaten twice inside the opening 24 minutes as the Ipswich defence struggled to cope with balls into the box, before having to smartly get down and keep Tyler Walker out. Served as a ballboy for much of the second half, bowling balls out to try and start attacks as Ipswich looked for an eqauliser. 6

Cole Skuse

Started as an emergency right-back due to Janoi Donacien's illness and was part of the Town defence which got pulled about for the Bristol Rovers opener. He did his best to get forward and attack but wasn't always on the same wavelength as his team-mates, laying off passes for runner who had gone the other way early on. Is clearly not a natural right-back now, despite playing there in his younger days, but like everything he does the veteran approached his task manfully. 6

Luke Woolfenden

With captain Luke Chambers still not good to play after suffering a troublesome neck injury, Woolfenden and Wilson continued in the heart of the defence. That defence won't be happy when they see both goals back as they left men free, but Woolfenden had some good moments after that as he snuffed out rare Rovers attacks. 6

James Wilson

Continued alongside Woolfenden and found Tyler Smith tough to handle at times, with the Welsh defender drawn towards the near post for the Rovers striker's goal. Was a little ragged at other moments, with the damage done with two early goals. 5

Luke Garbutt

The Everton loanee, who scored at Portman Road in midweek, was sucked inside for second goal, giving Rodman space to cross for Nichols to head home. Looked to get forward but his delivery, especially from corners, wasn't always on point. Had a shot blocked away in the first half. 6

Flynn Downes

Was part of an Ipswich midfield which saw plenty of the ball and was able to work it around the pitch without being able to find killer balls with any kind of regularity. Involved in flashpoint in which he and Rovers captain Ollie Clarke were both booked, with the visiting skipper later going on to get a second. 5

Andre Dozzell

A second-successive league start for the youngster, who so impressed alongside Downes at Coventry last weekend. Whenever Ipswich looked to move the ball through the thirds, Dozzell was part of that as he showed good close control, made space for himself and popped off nice passes. Wasn't able to invent in the final third, though and was guilty of losing the ball in a dangerous area in the build-up to Rovers' second goal. 5

Jon Nolan

Fired a solid effort over the top after a minute before a masterful through-ball freed Kayden Jackson down the middle, only for the striker to take the ball too wide. It looked for all the world as if he would fire home to reduce the deficit, only for the midfielder and Keane to get in each other's way. He continued to find openings after the break, most notably when he looked to connect with Kayden Jackson's nod back across goal, but he lacked a little patience and went with his head when he had time to let the ball drop to his feet. Was the perhaps the Ipswich player presented with the most sights of goal this afternoon. 4

Will Keane

The striker was making just his second home league start of the season and was deployed in a withdrawn role which allowed him to come deep, get on the ball and try to bring others into play. He did that well at times with a good first touch and quick thinking, but he had few sights of goal himself, aside from the previously-mentioned incident where he and Nolan got in each other's way. 5

Kayden Jackson

Had some bright moments from the right flank before his first moment of real danger saw him meet Nolan's ball and touch the ball round the goalkeeper. Sadly it was a little too wide. Had a low shot pushed away by Jaakkola before Garbutt saw his effort blocked before delivering a sumptuous cross which Norwood superbly angled home. Had penalty appeals turned down after the ball appeared to hit Tony Craig's arms before having a low drive tipped wide after the restart. Got wide to try and deliver into the box but he wasn't able to find the telling ball. Has rarely been given a chance as a wide forward and, while this was far from a complete display there, he showed he could potentially operate in that role on a more-regular basis. 6

James Norwood

The striker had a quiet opening but took his goal superbly as he met Jackson's cross at speed to head home. Had another header saved by Jaakkola before the Finnish goalkeeper kept his second-half effort out with a flying save, with another header well-worked towards goal but with insufficient power to worry the Rovers keeper. He was getting in good positions, both inside the box and outside when drifting to try and find possession, but was unable to find a second goal. Looked a lot sharper today but will be happy to see an offside flag spare his blushes as he somehow managed to hit the bar, just a couple of yards out from an open goal. 6

Alan Judge (for Dozzell, 65)6

On to try and unlock the Rovers defence but took a while to get into the game before putting a handful of late balls into dangerous areas. 5

Anthony Georgiou (for Nolan, 88)

Was due to come on 10 minutes earlier than he did but ultimately had to wait. When he did finally get on the pitch he had no time, or indeed opportunity, to make an impact. n/a