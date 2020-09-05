Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers

Luke Chambers holds his ears, after scoring Towns second in the 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Ipswich Town beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Luke Woolfenden picks up a yellow card after being booked. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden picks up a yellow card after being booked. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tomas Holy

The big Czech stopper got the nod ahead of new signing David Cornell and had little to do during the first period, other than claim a good high ball and make a decent stop to deny Sam Nicholson. His distribution was hit and miss as Town looked to play from the back, with a number of balls either not finding their target or bouncing all the way through to the opposition goalkeeper. Cornell is likely to get his chance on Tuesday against Arsenal’s Under 21s. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper rolled back the years in this game, lining up at right-back once again having done so regularly under Mick McCarthy. He performed well, remaining solid defensively but also looking good with the ball at his feet, playing some good balls, both short and long, while getting up and down the right flank. Took his goal expertly at the near post and played a nice ball to free Teddy Bishop to create Freddie Sears’ second. Limped off late on with a calf problem which will be assessed. 8

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala

After a decent pre-season, the former Shrewsbury man was given the start here and looked solid throughout. He dominated physically, winning the majority of his headers, while looking proficient with the ball at his feet, most notably with a superb ball down the line which opened Rovers up for Town’s first goal. He also played a role in the second, blocking off runners to allow Chambers to head home, and stood up to the physical challenge posed by Jonah Ayunga after the break. 7

Luke Woolfenden

After being told to ‘step it up’ by manager Paul Lambert, the homegrown youngster was comfortable throughout this game, particularly in the first half when the visitors played without a recognised striker. His calm cross-field ball helped create the first goal before he received treatment after taking a knock at a corner. He looked to have picked up a groin injury while stretching to clear a ball into the box but was ok to carry on. 6

Alan Judge reacts after getting caught by Josh Grant. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge reacts after getting caught by Josh Grant. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Ward

It’s been clear since the moment he arrived that the experienced Irishman would be a nailed-on starter once competitive football began and he was a positive influence throughout this game. Solid in defence and always looking to get forward, notably when being freed by Andre Dozzell to have a shot blocked away. Had one moment where he was caught out and misjudged a headed clearance, which he didn’t connect with and was fortunate to see Mark Little’s volley fly wide. Got forward more and more after the break. 7

Andre Dozzell

As we’ve seen during pre-season, the homegrown youngster started this game in the deeper midfield role where he was able to get on the ball and have space in which to work. There were a few moments where he was a little over-run and could have benefited from a more physical presence alongside him, such as his first-half booking when he was forced to drag his man down, but others where his eye for a pass and masterful ability on the ball were there for all to see. He played one particularly sublime ball as he clipped Ward in behind for a chance. 7

Aaron Drinan is fouled. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan is fouled. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop

The academy product enjoyed himself in this game, particularly in the first half when he was able to get on the ball and drive towards goal, using his twinkle-toes to skip past his man and threaten. Those moments dried up a little in the second period but he continued to contribute, moving the ball well with quick, short passes to and from team-mates, before a superb ball from wide on the right allowed Sears to finish masterfully for Town’s third. 7

Jon Nolan

The midfielder grew into this game and had some good moments on the ball, getting up to the edge of the Bristol Rovers box in the second half and looking a threat. Had one shot saved when he could maybe have done a little bit more. Saw penalty appeals waved away inside the first few minutes after hitting the deck while trying to collect a Chambers pass. He’s got plenty of good attributes but you’re often left thinking he could have exerted himself more on the game. This was another of those. 6

Alan Judge

The Irishman played this game in a wide right role and, while he did drift around the field in his usual fashion in search of possession, he stayed rigid enough to the system to ensure it worked. He missed an early chance as he lobbed a bouncing ball over the top but was already playing some excellent passes by this point, none more so that the corner he delivered for Chambers’ goal. That was topped by his cross for Aaron Drinan in the second period, though, which can only be described as masterful as he took the ball on the run and whipped it in with pace, power and deadly accuracy. It’s just a shame Drinan couldn’t convert. 7

Freddie Sears

The forward will be delighted to have got his season off and running with a brace. He took the first well, netting Aaron Drinan’s cross at the far post, but the second was even better as he delayed his shot from Bishop’s past before cleverly beating the Rovers keeper. He could have had a hat-trick, too, with a first-half shot blocked away and an effort in the second saved as he took too long. Some decent play, too. 7

Tomas Holy makes a save from this Sam Nicholson effort shortly before the break. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tomas Holy makes a save from this Sam Nicholson effort shortly before the break. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Aaron Drinan

The young Irishman has benefited from injuries to James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, as well as Oli Hawkins’ lack of match-fitness, but also did himself no harm at all with some promising displays in pre-season. He finally made his Town debut, 32 months after joining, and had an early shot saved before going about his work well with good first touch, an awareness of others, good running in the channels and an ability to bring others into play. His excellent pass set up Sears’ first goal before his only other real chance came and went as the Rovers keeper did well to save the Irishman’s stabbed effort as he connected with Judge’s excellent cross. 8

Oli Hawkins (for Drinan, 69)

On for the final minutes as he made his competitive Ipswich debut, during which the towering striker won some decent balls in the air, laid it off well on a couple of occasions and just failed to latch onto a through ball. 6

Freddie Sears makes it 1-0. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears makes it 1-0. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards (for Bishop, 79)

On for the final 10 minutes of this one but will be hoping for much longer when Arsenal’s Under 21s visit on Tuesday night. n/a

Corrie Ndaba (for Chambers, 79)

This will have been a big moment for the youngster after he came on for his competitive debut. He showed some neat touches but, like Edwards, will be hopeful of more time on Tuesday. n/a

I can't hear you: Luke Chambers looks up into the empty stands and holds his ears, after scoring to make it 2-0. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com I can't hear you: Luke Chambers looks up into the empty stands and holds his ears, after scoring to make it 2-0. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jon Nolan on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com