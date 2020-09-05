How to watch Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers online this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action today. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town return to competitive action this afternoon when they host Bristol Rovers in a behind-closed-doors Carabao Cup clash.

The game represents the Blues’ first real game since the March 7 loss to Coventry City at Portman Road, with the Gas due to be Ipswich’s opponents on the weekend football was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is being played without fans, who could return in limited numbers in October with a test event possible later this month, but it’s available for supporters to watch online.

Access to watch the game on iFollow costs £10 for all supporters, which can be accessed here.

The club and the EFL have also issued a step-by-step guide to using their iFollow service, which can be read here.

Season ticket holders will be able to league games on iFollow without extra charge, with supporters sent an individual codes to gain access. The first league game is next Sunday when Wigan visit Portman Road.

You can also follow this afternoon’s game live with us, with updates throughout the game followed by a full report, player ratings and reaction from manager Paul Lambert.