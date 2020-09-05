E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How to watch Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers online this afternoon

PUBLISHED: 10:40 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 05 September 2020

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action today. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action today. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town return to competitive action this afternoon when they host Bristol Rovers in a behind-closed-doors Carabao Cup clash.

The game represents the Blues’ first real game since the March 7 loss to Coventry City at Portman Road, with the Gas due to be Ipswich’s opponents on the weekend football was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is being played without fans, who could return in limited numbers in October with a test event possible later this month, but it’s available for supporters to watch online.

Access to watch the game on iFollow costs £10 for all supporters, which can be accessed here.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Competitive football is back... But will Ipswich treat EFL Cup opener as extension of pre-season?

The club and the EFL have also issued a step-by-step guide to using their iFollow service, which can be read here.

Season ticket holders will be able to league games on iFollow without extra charge, with supporters sent an individual codes to gain access. The first league game is next Sunday when Wigan visit Portman Road.

You can also follow this afternoon’s game live with us, with updates throughout the game followed by a full report, player ratings and reaction from manager Paul Lambert.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Delays on A12 following caravan and lorry crash

The collision occurred on the A12 near Colchester United FC. Picture: GOOGLE

Deliveries of your EADT and many national newspapers delayed by Extinction Rebellion protest

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s Greshams changes its name to The Box Tree

Greshams will now be known as The Box Tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Joules ‘Big Suffolk Sale’ returns to Trinity Park

The Joules 'Big Suffolk Sale' will return to Trinity Park in Ipswich in September 2020 Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Competitive football is back... But will Ipswich treat EFL Cup opener as extension of pre-season?

Oli Hawkins looks the most likely to start up front for Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Pagepix