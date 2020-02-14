Matchday Live: Lambert's Blues looking for much-needed spark as Brewers visit in stormy conditions

Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this weekend. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Burton Albion this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Ipswich host Burton this afternoon having won four of the two teams' five meetings, with three of those games decided by just a single goal.

"They have always been tight games, whether they're in the Championship or in League One, and the first game of the season was like that," midfielder Cole Skuse said.

"They're very well-drilled and Nigel (Clough, manager) has done a great job there and got them very well organised.

"We're going to have to do a bit more than we did on Tuesday night (at Wimbledon) and there's talk of Storm Dennis as well which might play a part in the game.

"You have to deal with that. It's not so much a problem in our stadium because the way the stands are but in the smaller ones the win can break in from the sides."