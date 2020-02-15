Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 victory over Burton Albion

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town beat Burton Albion 4-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

The Czech goalkeeper couldn't keep Jamie Murphy's low effort out early on but held everything which came his way after that. His long delivery downfield was a threat throughout as he made a mockery of Storm Dennis, with one free-kick leading to Kayden Jackson's goal right on half-time. His second half was quiet as he dealt with high balls. 6

Jamie Murphy celebrates with teammate Reece Hutchinson after giving the visitors an early lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jamie Murphy celebrates with teammate Reece Hutchinson after giving the visitors an early lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Sporting a newly bleached-blonde head of hair, the youngster switched to the right side of the back three where he figures to be more comfortable, playing on his stronger right foot. Like the rest of the Ipswich defence he didn't deal with a ball spread wide for Murphy's opener but he was comfortable throughout the rest of the game despite having a few sloppy moments. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper was moved into the centre of the back three where he dealt well with the physical threat of Lukas Akins, while also playing some clever balls out from the back into midfield. After the early Burton goal it was a quiet afternoon for the Ipswich defence, who didn't really look like conceding again. 7

Tomas Holy watches as Jamie Murphys strike heads for the back of his goal as Burton tale an early lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tomas Holy watches as Jamie Murphys strike heads for the back of his goal as Burton tale an early lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Josh Earl

The masked man's first appearance at Portman Road saw him moved to the left side of the back three, having played his first two games at left wing-back. He was solid throughout, defended well and showed a good calmness on the ball when under pressure. He produced a good late block to deny Akins when the game was up, having earlier moved to left back. 7

Gwion Edwards

Struggled early on as Burton attacked down their left flank time and time again, with the Welshman at times finding himself caught between dealing with Burton's wide striker and players coming from deep. This was true of the opening goal, when he afforded Murphy far too much space before he found the back of the net. He improved as the half went on but didn't have the same attacking threat we saw against Peterborough in his last appearance. He played the second half as a traditional right back and did well which, considering he would describe himself as a left-winger, you have to give him real credit for. 6

Town manager Paul Lambert looks amused as he talks to Alan Judge after substituting him late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert looks amused as he talks to Alan Judge after substituting him late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt

Back in the side after missing the last two games with a thigh problem. His set-piece threat was a plus and, while he didn't look 100 per cent fit, he still had some decent moments up and down the left flank. Finished the game on the left of midfield. 6

Flynn Downes

Another good performance from the academy graduate who was the best midfielder on show this afternoon. He is playing with maturity each and every week, making things look easy at times. He is beginning to add bursting runs through the middle of the pitch to his game and, as Burton legs tired, he stood strong and dominated the closing stages, with men bouncing off him as he stayed on his feet. 8

Kayden Jackson heads in his second and Towns third in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson heads in his second and Towns third in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan

Back in the starting XI and used the ball well, particularly in the first half as he helped move the Blues around the field. The Ipswich midfield had a good balance to it and Nolan was an important part of that. Was replaced not long after picking up a booking. 7

Alan Judge

Back in the side as the No.10 and, after taking time to get into the game, he was effective. He rattled the underside of the bar after being put through by Downes, headed one wide at the near post but then finished well to equalise as he connected with Jackson's low cross. His ball in, after winning the ball back himself, for Jackson's second was simply sublime, having switched out to the right side of a 4-4-2. His second just about crossed the line as he profited on a loose ball and then played a brilliant through ball for Jackson before being replaced, having ended his time on the pitch as a right midfielder. Rightfully given a standing ovation as he left the field. My man of the match. 9

A fist pumping Luke Chambers after the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com A fist pumping Luke Chambers after the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane

The striker had an early chance blocked away as he took too long to finish from Jackson's pass but was contributing well throughout from deep. He played a string of nice balls to spring Jackson away, including for Judge's goal, and took the Burton defence out of the game underneath Holy's long ball for Jackson's strike just before half-time. His last act was to turn well and shoot over before being replaced following a good afternoon's work. He won't grab the headlines like Jackson and Judge, but he helped make his side tick. 7

Kayden Jackson

Ipswich used the striker's pace sensibly throughout this game, springing him away into the channels, with one moment seeing him round the goalkeeper only to shoot wide from a tough angle. The composure to turn Holy's long goal-kick into the net just before the break was excellent, though and the way he contorted his body to turn home Judge's superb cross was superb. He was involved in Judge's second and could have completed his hat-trick when the Irishman slipped him in superbly, only to see his shot turned away by Garratt. He may be a little annoyed that Sears didn't squad for him to tap in. 9

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert looks on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse (for Nolan, 71)

On to keep things calm in the centre of the pitch and that's exactly what he did. 6

Teddy Bishop (for Keane, 71)

Good to see the midfielder back involved following a knee injury and, within minutes of coming on, he had a shot tipped away. He had a few more positive moments during his 20 minutes of action. 6

Burton Albion keeper Ben Garratt gets in the way of a Will Keane first half effort. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Burton Albion keeper Ben Garratt gets in the way of a Will Keane first half effort. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears (for Judge, 81)

More minutes for Sears who had a couple of promising moments in behind a tiring Burton defence. His one shot came from an angle when he might have crossed for Jackson to complete his hat-trick. After so long out, you can't blame him for wanting that goal scoring feeling again, though. n/a