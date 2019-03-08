Sunday Snap: A lucky escape for Huws, Holy water and a quick 'retirement' U-turn

Luke Chambers with his customary celebration at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

We look back at the goings on around Ipswich Town's 1-0 win away at Burton Albion on opening day.

This is only the start ✅ Today made me realise how much I've missed playing. The fans were class as usual Up the tractor boys @IpswichTown — Emyr Huws (@EmyrHuws1) August 3, 2019

A close shave

It may only have been for 10 minutes, but it was great to see Emyr Huws back in action at the Pirelli Stadium.

His return almost didn't happen though, with disaster narrowly avoided at the club's Playford Road training ground.

A member of the media, who at this stage will remain unnamed, came worryingly close to running the Welshman over as he reversed out of a space following Friday's press conference. If that wasn't a close enough shave, another reporter tried the same trick while the midfielder was walking back from the club's indoor training dome.

Thankfully injury was avoided and he was able to return to competitive action for the first time since December 2017.

Town right-back Janoi Donacien clears the danger at Burton, during the first half. Picture: PAGEPIX Town right-back Janoi Donacien clears the danger at Burton, during the first half. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sing when you're winning

There's only one Marcus Stewart, Finidi driving his big Tractor and Super, Super Jim, Super Jim Magilton.

Ipswich Town have had some great chants for individual players during the 2000s.

Now, with the greatest respect, the chants on show on Saturday were not up to those standards, but they were plentiful

By my reckoning Janoi Donacien, Danny Rowe, Tomas Holy, James Norwood, Paul Lambert, Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers all had their names sung by the near 1,800-strong travelling support.

It was great to hear.

Out of retirement

Hands up if you really thought Luke Chambers would retire his iconic fist pumps?

The skipper

, but couldn't resist at the final whistle as he threw one out on the request of the travelling fans.

He wasn't playing, of course, and watched this game from a seat just behind the dugout, a few yards in front of the press box.

You could tell he didn't enjoy being sidelined and kicked every ball with his team-mates. He was up and down out of his seat throughout and even joined in with the whistles as he encouraged the referee to blow the full-time whistle.

Then it was out onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate with his team. And you know what, I don't blame him. Relegation hurt this man immensely and he would have been overjoyed to watch his side win before giving the fans what they wanted.

He'll be back out there with them next weekend when Sunderland come to Portman Road, with the skipper set to be a key man this season.

Paul Lambert at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix

Wardrobe watch

The Ipswich Town boss's wardrobe has been commented on during much of pre-season.

With the competitive stuff now upon us, the tracksuits have been ditched, the cap has been retired, and 'smart casual Lambert' is back.

The Town boss went for an all black ensemble for this one.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!



GET IN GARBS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6dyes0MemT — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 3, 2019

A social media GIF(t)

Town's social media guru Grant Pringle got to unveil the first of his goal celebration video tweets following Luke Garbutt's strike.

The Everton loanee went for a standard but animated fist pump with his but there are some crackers still to come.

Word is James Norwood was disappointed he wasn't given more time to prepare and bring a few props with him. Hopefully we'll be seeing his plenty of times this season.

You wait until you see Cole Skuse's... by far the pick of the bunch.

Town fans at Burton on Saturday. Picture Pagepix Town fans at Burton on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

The phantom menace

On the subject of Skuse, for much of the first half BBC Radio 5 Live were reporting that the midfielder had been sent off and Town were playing with 10 men.

We can confirm that was not the case and Skuse was, in fact, a good performer for the Blues throughout the 90-minutes.

Luke Woolfenden clears the ball off the line in injury time to keep Ipswich ahead at Burton Picture Pagepix Luke Woolfenden clears the ball off the line in injury time to keep Ipswich ahead at Burton Picture Pagepix

Holy water

Tomas Holy's pondering on the ball so nearly cost Ipswich Town so dear, as he was charged down by Liam Boyce.

Thankfully the ball, after what seemed like an age, dropped just wide of the post.

It led to a red card for coach Matt Gill, after he lashed out in frustration and sent the lid of a cool box hurtling onto the playing surface.

While the manager takes responsibility for the conduct of his staff in the technical area, Lambert joked post-match that he would make sure it is Gill who pays any ensuing fine.

Absent friends

No, my good friend and colleague Stuart Watson has not had a James Norwood-esque hair transplant.

Our chief football writer was otherwise engaged on opening day (don't worry, he'll be back next weekend) so I was joined by Carl Marston at the Pirelli Stadium.

Carl is a veteran of more than 1,000 games covering Colchester United and also the owner of one of the finest heads of hair in journalism.

Now, it must be said, Mr Watson also missed the first two wins of last season (in October and December 2018) and there is a school of thought which suggests the Blues perform better when he's not around.

Please don't get on his back about this, it's not his fault.