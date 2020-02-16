Sunday Snap: Town's blond bombshell, Toto's own goal and why Judge threw his boot at Lambert after scoring a goal

Town manager Paul Lambert looks amused as he talks to Alan Judge after substituting him late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town beat Burton Albion 4-1 yesterday. Andy Warren looks back at the evwents surrounding yesterday's game.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion.

Leading man

When Kayden Jackson scores, Ipswich Town win.

It's as simple as that, really. The striker's brace at the weekend took his season's tally to 11, moving him level with James Norwood at the top of Town's scoring charts.

He's netted in nine individual games this season and Ipswich have won all nine, with seven of his goals putting Ipswich ahead in matches.

He's added seven assists, too, meaning he's directly contributed to 18 of Ipswich's 45 League One goals. That's 40 per cent.

Considering Jackson recently spoke of aiming to make 10 league starts this season, the fact he's reach double figures for goals is some achievement.

Luke Woolfenden pictured during the victory over Burton Albion.

Blond bombshell

Luke Woolfenden has caught the eye throughout much of this season due to his excellent defensive displays, which of course led to Premier League interest in January.

But he did so for a different reason yesterday as he showed off his new bleached-blond hair which, rumour has it, he had it done at former Blue Darren Ambrose's chain of barber shops this week.

He pulls it off well, in fairness. From what I hear Cole Skuse is looking to make a similar move ahead of next week's game with Oxford.

Alan Judge thunders in a shot but was thwarted by the woodwork.

Bootiful

Many of you will be wondering why Alan Judge removed his right boot and threw it across the pitch after scoring the Blues' first goal of the game. I know I certainly was because, at the time, it did look a little bizarre.

Here's how the man himself explained it. "We're contracted to wear the new boots when they come out so I wore them last week in training.

"The gaffer had a joke with me saying I was never to wear those boots again so I took it off and threw it towards the gaffer as a bit of banter. That kind of thing goes down well because it was just a bit of a laugh. There wasn't any aggression in it.

"He's not getting them off me now. I'll be wearing them until the new colour comes out."

If you want a pair of the same boots (they're Adidas Copa 20.1s) to throw at your boss then they're available for around £170.

They clearly did the trick for Judge this weekend, with the Irishman central to everything the Blues did as he scored twice and made another goal in the comprehensive victory.

It's great to see him enjoying his football again.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion.

FIre it up

On the subject of goal celebrations, Tomas Holy clearly enjoyed the part he played in Jackson's goal, just before the break.

The Czech goalkeeper sent a long bomb downfield after Gwion Edwards won a free-kick on the Ipswich byline, with the ball evading Will Keane and bouncing through to Jackson to finish.

Once the ball hit the net, Holy turned to celebrate with supporters, continuing to pump his fists until Burton kicked off once again.

He's clearly a popular member of the Town squad.

Own goals don't get much better than this



Oh Toto

You have to feel for Toto Nsiala.

He had a bad time of things with Ipswich this season but by all accounts had looked solid enough during his first month as a Bolton player.

Sadly, though, he was on the wrong end of a comical own goal during the Trotter's 2-0 loss to Wycombe this weekend.

Just before half-time a ball was delivered from the Wycome right which Nsiala did well to get underneath but, as he tried to hook the ball clear, he only served to turn it onto his own face and then into the back of the net.

Fashion fix

You know we like our football fashion on a Sunday morning, so here's the latest entry into the style notebook.

Ipswich switched things up at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night and wore yellow socks with their regular maroon away kits. It's not clear why, maybe something to do with the Dons' 'dark' blue socks.

Anyway, yellow or not, I liked them.

Net gains

There was a small debate about whether or not Judge's second goal actually crossed the line, but my gut instinct at the time was 'yes'. The one camera angle in existence suggests it did too.

What the video cameras didn't capture was Burton's substitute goalkeeper Ben Garratt getting caught in the net as he scrambled back to try and push the ball away.

None of his team-mates wanted to help him untangle himself, leaving that duty to referee Charles Breakspear. Thankfully it was caught on camera from the stands. Thanks Helen.

Crazee Horses

For several months now I've been watching Ipswich manager Paul Lambert's post-match interactions with the Town mascots.

No, not the young children who lead the teams out at the start of games, but the two horsres, Bluey and Crazee.

The latter, in particular, has a good relationship with the Town boss and regularly shakes Lambert's hand after matches. On this occasion, a clearly delighted Lambert had a few little hugs before appearing to attempt to remove Crazee's head or at the very least get the horse in a playful headlock.

It's not my favourite Crazee Lambert moment, though. That undoubtedly came on the day Ipswich were relegated from the Championship against Birmingham at Portman Road.

It was a poignant moment as the Ipswich boss simply stared at the support pouring out from the North Stand in awe, but it was made that much more poignant when Crazee approached Lambert (snubbing assistant Stuart Taylor) and offered his support at a testing time.

The best part is it's been documented on video for ever more.