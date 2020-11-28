Matchday Live: Another promotion contender comes to Portman Road as Lambert faces Charlton test
PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 November 2020
Ipswich Town take on Charlton Athletic at Portman Road this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.
This afternoon’s game ends Town’s three-games home stand, with Paul Lambert’s men beating Shrewsbury but falling flat in defeat to Hull on Tuesday evening.
That result has seen the pressure increase on the Town boss and his players, ahead of the visit of the side directly below them in the table.
“It’ll be a tough game,” manager Lambert said.
“I know they lost to Burton, but there you go. Who expected Charlton to lose at Burton, but it happens.
“The league is tough. Lee (Bowyer) has done really well taking them up and it’s an unforgiving league the Championship, a really hard, hard league.
“And then you find yourself back down in League One and people want to beat you and people think you’re one of the favourites to go back up – all those sorts of things come into it. But Lee has done a good job there.”
Follow the game live with us. Kick-off is at 3pm.
