Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in thier 2-0 loss to Chrlton Athletic

Kayden Jackson is outnumbered as he battles for the ball during the Charlton Athletic game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Chartlon Athletic this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Drinan, back in action for Town after being brought on as a substitute following James Norwoods injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan, back in action for Town after being brought on as a substitute following James Norwoods injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

David Cornell

He had to wait longer than he would have liked but the Welshman finally made his league debut in this game. He survived a slight scare with his feet early on as a heavy touch was nearly punished as he put himself under pressure, before having little chance as the first goal was lashed past him. It was a similar story for the second. It’s likely he will now have a run in the side after replacing Holy. 5

Luke Chambers

The skipper was maybe able to get forward a little more than he has of late, notably cutting inside for a shot with the outside of his boot which flew wide. He was fine defensively, perhaps winning more than his fair share against his man. 5

Town manager Paul Lambert on the pitch after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert on the pitch after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Found the first half difficult at times as he had a tough time dealing with the power of Chuks Aneke before giving the ball away on the edge of the box in the lead-up to the Addicks’ opening goal. Continued to find the powerful forward hard to handle and, as the second half went on, he appeared to struggle to run at top speed but remained on the field. He’s had a difficult week but will have better days. 4

Toto Nsiala

Back in the side in place of Mark McGuinness and survived a couple of nervy moments inside the box where you worried he may bring his man down for a penalty. Headed a few balls clear in dangerous areas but ultimately left the game injured. 4

Kayden Jackson tries to get on the end of an Aaron Drinan cross. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson tries to get on the end of an Aaron Drinan cross. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Ward

There was a stage in this game where it looked like Ward may have to go off injured, as he slumped to the turf, but he was good to carry on. Backed up Keanan Bennetts well enough for the majority of this game and had a couple of forays forward but was sometimes caught out at the back. 4

Andre Dozzell

The return of the young playmaker was a welcome one at the end of his ban and he resumed his role at the base of midfield. He and Jonny Williams were close to each-other throughout the latter’s time on the field, with the Ipswich man shackled at times, but he was able to break free on occasions and try to kickstart his team. His range of passing was on show but, in truth, he had little to try and pick out in dangerous areas. 5

Alan Judge with a second half shot that was gathered by Charlton Athletic keeper Ben Amos. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge with a second half shot that was gathered by Charlton Athletic keeper Ben Amos. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Brett McGavin

Having started in the deeper role during Dozzell’s absence the midfielder was pushed forward a little more in this game and had moments where he was able to influence the game positively – notably an excellent tackle to spring Bennetts free. Had some good attempted through-balls snuffed out. 5

Liam Gibbs

This was a big moment for the 17-year-old as he made his league debut having impressed during his outings in the cups. He seems to be full of ideas and looks to make things happen with clever runs and popped passes, but they didn’t always come off. Was replaced just after the hour mark. 5

Aaron Drinan on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Alan Judge

The Irishman lined up on the right wing for this game and was involved more than he has been of late, though he wasn’t able to make it count in good positions. There were some overhit crosses and a shot inside the box where he maybe should have done better before it was deflected over the top. He forced an excellent save from Ben Amos with a clever header from a free-kick. He looks much more comfortable on the right flank than the left but finished the game as a central midfielder where he had a succession of shots blocked. 5

Keanan Bennetts

The loanee was a little more disciplined than on Tuesday evening, while still struggling positionally, but had some bright moments with his quick feet. But, overall, his end product was poor. He had early penalty appeals waved away and then another snap-shot easily saved before going off. 4

Toto Nsiala looks dejected as he sits on the pitch injured, just before going off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala looks dejected as he sits on the pitch injured, just before going off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood

The striker was looking determined throughout his time on the pitch and looked to cause the makeshift Charlton defence problems, with his only chance seeing him fight his way into the box before just poking over. He lacked support throughout, though, before becoming Town’s latest injury worry as he left the game after 35 minutes. 5

Aaron Drinan (for Norwood, 35)

Interestingly the Irishman was the first striker called upon from the bench, ahead of Kayden Jackson and Oli Hawkins. The Irishman’s link play was good and he brought others into play without threatening the Charlton goal. 5

Alan Judge in action during the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge in action during the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson (for Gibbs, 64)

The quick forward did eventually make it onto the pitch but, aside from one good run and a shot which was snuffed out he wasn’t able to get into the game too often. Played in a front two alongside Drinan. 4

Mark McGuinness (for Nsiala, 71)

The Irishman replaced Nsiala when he went off injured and had a couple of moments when he won the ball well and others when he lost out. 4

Town appealed for an early penalty after Keanan Bennetts shot appeared to hit the hand of Darren Pratley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town appealed for an early penalty after Keanan Bennetts shot appeared to hit the hand of Darren Pratley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jack Lankester (for McGavin, 71)

The youngster came on with some bright ideas but wasn’t able to influence the game too much. 5