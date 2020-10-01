E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town’s clash with Charlton postponed due to international call-ups

PUBLISHED: 15:46 01 October 2020

The only fans at Portman Road stadium this season have been cardboard cut-outs - and that looks to be the case for a while yet Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town’s League One clash with Charlton Athletic has been rescheduled due to international call-ups.

The game was due to be played on Saturday, October 10 but, due to the Addicks having three international call-ups, they have opted to postpone the match.

It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 22, but could be played earlier if both clubs are knocked out of cup competitions.

If both teams are knocked out in the first round of the FA Cup (November 7), the game will be played on second round day (November 28).

If both exit the EFL Trophy in the group stage, the Charlton match will be played on Tuesday, December 8.

Ipswich are almost certain not to have any senior international call-ups but young Welsh goalkeeper Adam Przybek has been named in the Under 21 squad, with other youth call-ups potentially following.

