Ipswich Town to face Colchester in friendly double-header to be streamed online

Ipswich Town will play two games against Colchester United next week. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town will face Colchester United in a pre-season friendly next week.

Ipswich Town will play Colchester in pre-season. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town will play Colchester in pre-season. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues will begin their pre-season match schedule this weekend with a game against as-yet unnamed opposition, before then taking on their Essex neighbours next week.

The game will be played next Tuesday, August 18, behind closed doors but Colchester will be streaming the game online.

Ipswich and Colchester will play two matches, one at 6pm and the other at 8pm, in a bid to give each player 75 minutes of football,

Watching the games will cost Ipswich fans £5, with streaming passes available here.

The Ipswich Town club website reads: “The video footage will be provided by Colchester’s match analyst team, with a much wider angle view than normally provided on iFollow and won’t be up to the standard of the iFollow coverage.

“Former Town midfielder and now head of media at Colchester, David Gregory, will be commentating and the streaming is priced at £5.00.”

Following the visit to Colchester, Ipswich look set to play away at Tottenham on Saturday August 22. Three further games are possible, with at least one more against Premier League opposition in a match likely to be played at Portman Road.