Player reports: How all 26 Ipswich Town players performed at Colchester United

New IpswichTown left back Stephen Ward at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL 2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Ipswich Town scored five goals without reply as they beat Colchester twice last night. Here Andy Warren runs the rule over all 26 Town players used.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scorer Alan Judge and his Ipswich Town team-mates celebrate going 1-0 up in the second match at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Scorer Alan Judge and his Ipswich Town team-mates celebrate going 1-0 up in the second match at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Harry Wright (game one)

With Tomas Holy out with a shoulder problem, Wright was given the nod having returned from a troublesome knee injury which kept him out for much of last season. Did everything he needed to do well enough, firstly palming away a Luke Gambin effort before saving from Jevani Brown. As usual, his kicking was at a very high level.

Adam Przybek (game two)

Another young goalkeeper benefitting from Holy’s injury, as well as the fact David Cornell is not yet good to go following his arrival at Portman Road. In truth this was largely a quiet game for the young Wales international, though he did make once excellent save to his right to deny Callum Harriott.

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith is on trial at Colchester United and turned out in the first game Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith is on trial at Colchester United and turned out in the first game Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Kane Vincent-Young (game one)

It’s a real plus to see the flying full-back back in action for the first time in 10 months - and we all know what Ipswich lost when he suffered a nagging groin injury just nine games into his Town career. Got forward well early and had a shot blocked before later turning the ball wide from a Dobra cross, which deserved to be placed into the back of the net. Some rust, but still a positive display.

Janoi Donacien (game two)

Like the rest of the Ipswich defenders, he was solid at the back but also held a high starting position and looked to get forward. We know already that he’s not as comfortable on the ball, as attack-minded or possessing as dangerous a final ball as Vincent-Young, but he did a decent job.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert barks the orders at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert barks the orders at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Toto Nsiala (game one)

Back in Ipswich colours following his loan from Bolton and looked calm and collected for much of his time on the field. It must be said, Colchester didn’t overly test him and centre-back partner Luke Woolfenden but he did what he had to do well.

Luke Woolfenden (game one)

The young defender, now wearing the famous Town No.6 shirt, was his usual casual self during his 75 minutes of action. Rarely troubled, dealt with danger well and used the ball intelligently as he got it into midfield.

Michael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Myles Kenlock of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Michael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Myles Kenlock of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Luke Chambers (game two)

Back for another season, the skipper had some good moments at the back, particularly one where he battled away and won the ball back from Jake Hutchinson. Some loose passes as he looked to play the ball to team-mates. This was not a game on which to judge a rugged centre-half – there are real battles ahead.

Corrie Ndaba (game two)

Had a good battle with Colchester’s Michael Fernandes during this game, with the Irishman standing up well and making two good interceptions. Was good on the ball too as returned to the first-team arena following a year away in the Under 23s.

New Ipswich Town signing Stephen Ward on his debut at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL New Ipswich Town signing Stephen Ward on his debut at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Stephen Ward (game one)

The veteran Irishman made his first appearance in Ipswich colours just a day after signing for the club and was involved early on as he got forward to cross for Vincent-Young, as his fellow full-back saw an effort on goal blocked. He continued to work the left flank, overlapping Edwards, during a solid first appearance.

Myles Kenlock (game two)

Played the entirety of the second game at left-back and was solid in a defensive sense. He had a few decent forays forward, particularly when chopping inside, but his final ball let him down at times. Had one shot fly over the top.

Luke Woolfenden, left, and Harry Pell do battle in the clash between Colchester United and Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Luke Woolfenden, left, and Harry Pell do battle in the clash between Colchester United and Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Tommy Smith (game one)

The youngster played the final 20 minutes of game one, replacing Stephen Ward at left-back. Some decent touches during his time on the field.

Cole Skuse (game one)

The old-stager is back for another season and looked his usual self in this game, generally keeping the ball well (although there were some loose passes), dropping into the backline to pick up possession and then moving it forward into the feet of more attacking team-mates. His presence allowed the two Ipswich full-backs to have more freedom to get forward.

Kane Vincent-Young on the attack for Ipswich Town at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Kane Vincent-Young on the attack for Ipswich Town at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flynn Downes (game two)

The youngster operated in a similar role to Cole Skuse in his game, sometimes dropping into the back four and taking possession from the Ipswich defenders. That’s not to say he didn’t get about the pitch, though. He had a header cleared off the line before sending diving header wide in the second half as he made it into the opposition box.

Brett McGavin (games one and two)

The young midfielder replaced Cole Skuse in the Ipswich midfield for the final 20 minutes of game one. The comparison between the two players was there to see, with the academy product stepping in seamlessly to the role vacated by Skuse. He returned in game two in place of Judge.

Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse closes down Kwame Poku of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse closes down Kwame Poku of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Emyr Huws (game one)

The Welshman started in the centre of the Ipswich midfield alongside Cole Skuse, playing the first 45 minutes of game one before being replaced with 20 minutes to go. He covered plenty of ground, saw a decent amount of the ball and helped move it around the pitch quickly without having any real standout moments. Dropped deep when needed to, pushed up when he needed to.

Idris El Mizouni (games one and two)

The young Tunisian international, returning from a knee ligament injury suffered during his loan at Cambridge, came on for the second period of game one and took up the No.10 position before then dropping deeper. He rattled in an excellent goal as he fired into the top corner from 25-yards, before reappearing for the final 15 minutes of the second game as well. Great to see him back on the field again following a knee injury. A real prospect.

Town's Teddy Bishop holds off Jevani Brown Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Town's Teddy Bishop holds off Jevani Brown Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Teddy Bishop (game one)

Played in an advanced midfield role and was asked to support Aaron Drinan, which he did excellently early on before slipping the Irishman away to open the scoring after just six minutes. He was busy throughout and was the man to win a penalty for the Blues as he toed the ball away from Tommy Smith and hit the deck. Drinan converted. We saw a lot of Bishop’s better qualities in this game as he ran at the Colchester defence.

Andre Dozzell (game two)

The homegrown youngster’s night started with a low shot flying wide from outside the box and consisted of some accurate passes, decent vision and plenty of energy as he chased down Colchester players when in possession, giving them little time on the ball. Didn’t see enough of the ball as he would have liked, though.

Ipswich Town's Emyr Huws on the ball at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town's Emyr Huws on the ball at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Alan Judge (game two)

Ipswich’s best player in game two as he returned to action following a metatarsal injury. He started quickly with a shot over the bar before a free-kick was tipped over the top. He did soon find the net, though, as his clever one-twos with Kayden Jackson allowed him space to fire into the back of the net. He was busy throughout his time on the pitch in the No.10 role, showing for possession time and again and bringing others into play as he swept the ball wide. Encouraging, though he did tire before being replaced.

Gwion Edwards (game one)

Deployed on the left wing, which the Welshman will tell you is his favoured position, and had some bright moments. He cut inside for a really good goal in the first half and looked to link up well with Ward. Had another shot wide in the second period as he threatened again coming inside onto his right foot.

Michael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Corrie Ndaba of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Michael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Corrie Ndaba of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Armando Dobra (game one)

Manager Lambert says he sees Dobra as a No.10 but the young Albanian international was deployed on the wing in this one, which is where he’s more likely to get game time. He was especially busy early on, was full of running and looking to get on the ball. He burned past his man down the left and put in a good low cross which Vincent-Young should have turned home. Looked to run the length of the pitch in the second half but maybe hung on too long with Aaron Drinan to his right.

Jack Lankester (game two)

Like Vincent-Young, just seeing this young man back on the football pitch again brought a smile to the face. He started wide right and, as we know he can, did his best work cutting in onto his left foot and attacking the goal. One such moment saw him force a good save from the Colchester goalkeeper. There’s plenty more to come.

Scorer Alan Judge and his Ipswich Town team-mates celebrate going 1-0 up in the second match at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Scorer Alan Judge and his Ipswich Town team-mates celebrate going 1-0 up in the second match at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Freddie Sears (game two)

Started his game wide on the left but had some decent moments through the middle as Jackson drifted into the channels. One bursting run through the centre of the pitch saw him dispossessed by an excellent Omar Sowunmi tackle.

Aaron Drinan (game one)

The Irishman, who was talked up by Mick McCarthy upon signing at the start of 2018 but has become a forgotten man at Portman Road, was given a chance to impress in this game due to James Norwood’s groin injury. He certainly took it, finishing superbly with his left foot early before scoring his second from the spot. He should have had a first-half hat-trick, but was denied from close-range by Dean Gerken, and had the ball in the net in the second period, too, but was rightly flagged offside. Some decent link-play, too.

Freddie Sears of Ipswich Town looks to get past Miquel Scarlett of Colchester United Picture:RICHARD BLAXHALL Freddie Sears of Ipswich Town looks to get past Miquel Scarlett of Colchester United Picture:RICHARD BLAXHALL

Kayden Jackson (game two)

The striker played an hour of the second game, with his most notable contribution coming for Judge’s opening goal, as he played a superb double one-two with his team-mate to allow the Irishman to fire home. Didn’t have too many openings of his own but did run the channels well, pulling the Colchester defenders around the pitch.

Ben Folami (game two)

Another player back in Ipswich colours following a loan spell, at Stevenage, the young Australian had a couple of bright moments after coming on as a substitute, including cutting inside to shoot over the bar late on.

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Ipswich Town's Gwion Edwards plays a pass at Colchester. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town's Gwion Edwards plays a pass at Colchester. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL