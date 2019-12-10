E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Paul Lambert's men bid to get past Sky Blues to reach FA Cup third round

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 December 2019

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City in an FA Cup replay at Portman Road this evening

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action this evening when they face Coventry City in their second-round replay.

Tonight's FA Cup second round replay sees the Sky Blues come to Portman Road, following two games at their temporary St Andrew's home, with both the initial staging of this tie and Saturday's League One game finishing in a 1-1 draw.

The spoils were deservedly shared in those two games but, with a winner required this evening and extra-time and penalties in place to ensure that happens, assistant manager Stuart Taylor hopes playing on home turf will give his side the edge.

"It's the way it's turned out because we didn't manage to see the first game out against them.

"There's nothing better than playing games and winning games so it's one we're looking forward to. It's a home tie so we'll get to play in front of the supporters at Portman Road so we're looking forward to that.

"We'd have liked to (won) in the last two games but it wasn't to be.

"What you can say about the two teams is that you'll always get a good game of football because both look to play in the right manner and are an honest bunch of players.

"Hopefully we'll have the edge with the supporters behind us and hopefully we go and win the game."

