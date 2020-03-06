Live

Matchday Live: Blues facing a daunting task as League One leaders visit Portman Road to end difficult week

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against leaders Coventry City this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This will be the fourth meeting between Ipswich and Coventry this season, with the two games at St Andrew's ending 1-1 and the FA Cup replay at Portman Road seeing the Sky Blues win 2-1.

"We played really up there," Town boss Paul Lambert said.

"But to be fair to Mark (Robins, Coventry manager) he's done a great job, they're sitting at the top of the league for a reason.

"They've been the most consistent team of the season so far, but we're more than capable of winning, that's the thing, we're more than capable of winning.

"We're going to have to play really, really well, we're going to have to fight with everything we've got, we're going to need everybody behind us to go and try and make that happen."