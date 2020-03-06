E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Blues facing a daunting task as League One leaders visit Portman Road to end difficult week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 March 2020

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against leaders Coventry City this afternoon.

This will be the fourth meeting between Ipswich and Coventry this season, with the two games at St Andrew's ending 1-1 and the FA Cup replay at Portman Road seeing the Sky Blues win 2-1.

"We played really up there," Town boss Paul Lambert said.

"But to be fair to Mark (Robins, Coventry manager) he's done a great job, they're sitting at the top of the league for a reason.

"They've been the most consistent team of the season so far, but we're more than capable of winning, that's the thing, we're more than capable of winning.

"We're going to have to play really, really well, we're going to have to fight with everything we've got, we're going to need everybody behind us to go and try and make that happen."

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

