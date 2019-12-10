Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 FA Cup loss to Coventry City
PUBLISHED: 22:38 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:50 10 December 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town exited the FA Cup this evening after losing 2-1 to Coventry City at Portman Road. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.
Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful
Tomas Holy
Almost set Kayden Jackson up for a goal inside the first minute with his long bomb downfield. Was left exposed as Jordan Shipley slipped the ball under him for the opening goal, before being required to keep Callum O'Hare's back-post header out and then berating his defence for giving the Coventry attacker space. After having little chance with Max Biamou's goal he was called on again during a busy first half to keep Shipley's drive from the edge of the box out. Had considerablyless to do after the break. 5
Barry Cotter
Was rewarded for his match-winning EFL Trophy display with a first home start since April 2018 and played with the same confidence which endeared him to the Portman Road crowd that night. He is most happy in attack, where he looked to take on his man, while he got caught inside on a few occasions as Coventry attacked with width down their left. Was the victim of a system change at the break as Ipswich tried to get a grip on midfield. 4
Toto Nsiala
A rare start for the defender, who started this game well as he made a great block to deny Biamou as he threw his body in front of the striker's shot. Played a couple of loose balls but also won a couple of commanding headers. He was part of a defence pulled around for the two first-half Coventry goals. Sent up front in the final minutes for little joy. 5
Luke Woolfenden
Played Emyr Huws into trouble and then lost the resulting headed battle, needing Nsiala to get him out of trouble excellently. He was caught a little casual at times, taking too long on the ball. By his high standards this was a below-par display but got forward well at times at the end. 5
Myles Kenlock
Was quiet during the opening half as the majority of the play came down the Ipswich right flank. He did little wrong but had few highlight moments, either. Moved into the middle of defence after the break and did well enough, but the damage was done. 5
Cole Skuse
Showcased his good long-range passing, switching the ball out to Cotter on the right flank on a few occasions and continuing that into the second half, but he and midfield partner Emyr Huws were unable to win the central battle against Liams Kelly and Walsh. 5
Emyr Huws
Like Skuse, the Welshman found the going tough in the middle of the pitch against a strong Coventry unit and didn't seem to have the bight or burst to change that. He and Skuse were clearly second best. 4
Gwion Edwards
Touched a ball round his man and sent in a really good low ball in search of James Norwood early on, before repeating the trick a few minutes later and hitting his cross over the bar. He started the game well and had some joy down his flank, with that also being the starting point of Coventry's attacking moves. Switched to wing-back at half-time but still had some bright moments. 5
Alan Judge
Clearly brought his crossing boots with him for this game, delivering teasing balls into the box which the Ipswich forwards weren't able to capitalise on. Moved into his favoured No.10 role after the break and, while he had more time on the ball, he wasn't able to create as he would have liked. His shot was greeted by ironic cheers by a crowd who knew the game was up. 5
Kayden Jackson
Should have put his side ahead after less than a minute but he couldn't connect well enough with Tomas Holy's long ball forward. It would have been a different game had that gone in. Spent the first half running the channels with little joy, before throwing his body at a low James Norwood cross without being able to connect. His touch let him down on a couple of key occasions in the second period while he also found the greasy conditions tough as the rain fell harder. Put in the cross for Garbutt's goal. 4
James Norwood
The first half was a quiet one for the striker, who still doesn't look completely right following groin surgery, and the second continued in the same manner as he huffed and puffed without being able to make an impact on the game before his good hooked ball set Jackson away to cross for Garbutt's goal. 4
Luke Garbutt (for Cotter, 46)
The Everton loanee's goal gave Ipswich hope but they weren't able to find another to force extra-time. 5
Jon Nolan (for Judge, 88)
Struggled to get into the game with a succession of poor touches after coming on late. n/a
Will Keane (for Huws, 88)
After scoring in both the previous games with Coventry, the striker was sent on in desperate search of an equaliser which never came. n/a