E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Coventry City

PUBLISHED: 18:03 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 07 March 2020

Cole Skuse wins this battle with Jamie Allen, to get his head to the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse wins this battle with Jamie Allen, to get his head to the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Gwion Edwards wins a free kick after being pulled down by Sam McCallum. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comGwion Edwards wins a free kick after being pulled down by Sam McCallum. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Norris

Back in goal in place of Tomas Holy but couldn't keep Matt Godden's shot out as he spun through the Ipswich defence and found the bottom corner. Caught a couple of crosses well and could have come for a couple more, before being booked on his way off at half-time for his remonstrations towards referee Trevor Kettle. Had little to do in the second half and went up for a late corner as Ipswich chased an equaliser. 5

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was in from the start as an orthodox right-back and had a few moments early on where he didn't find himself on the same page as Andre Dozzell and lost possession. Grew into the first-half well and by the end of it was attacking down the right flank. He started the second period excellently with a good headed clearance and smart piece of defending to get Luke Chambers out of trouble after the skipper had pondered on the ball too long. That pattern continued with some smart defensive work and storming runs in the final third. A good performance. 8

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after just failing to connect with the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comSkipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after just failing to connect with the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

The skipper couldn't quite get anything on Liam Walsh's through-ball, which dissected the Town defence for Godden to open the scoring, but defended well for the rest of the half, digging a succession of balls out as crosses were put into threatening areas. So nearly headed home Andre Dozzell's deep cross only for Norwich loanee Sam McCallum to steal it from him at the last second with a superb clearance. 6

Luke Woolfenden

Back in the side after being left out of the loss to Fleetwood. He was his usual calm self and saw plenty of the ball during the 90 minutes and did well to get it into the feet of team-mate Andre Dozzell to turn and play. A few lapses in concentration but an otherwise decent display. 6

Luke Garbutt

Wasn't at his best in this game and hasn't looked like the player who caused so much damage at the start of the season. His race was run when he picked up what looked to be a groin problem while cutting out a dangerous ball, limping away and not taking a pass from Woolfenden which nearly put Ipswich into danger. Thankfully it didn't and, hopefully, he'll won't be out for too long. 5

Cole Skuse

Back in from the start after missing Tuesday night's defeat with a gash to the shin and was Ipswich's best player. He did everything we know he can do well as he intercepted dangerous balls and played incisive ones to team-mates in vital areas of the pitch. His presence allowed Dozzell the freedom to roam in search of the ball. 7

Skipper Luke Chambers dives for the ball but can't get his head to it as it's cleared by Dominic Hyam. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comSkipper Luke Chambers dives for the ball but can't get his head to it as it's cleared by Dominic Hyam. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan

You have to give the former Shrewsbury man credit for pushing himself forward in this game, after a largely-anonymous appearance on Tuesday night. He had early penalty appeals waved away after skipping inside Kyle McFadzean and going down but lost the ball for the opening goal as he turned into trouble on halfway and wasn't strong enough to deal with the contact. He then had a golden opportunity as he met a bouncing Alan Judge ball, one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he took too long, anticipated contact with Marko Marosi which never came before heading harmlessly into his hands. He kept playing and kept getting in good positions but, in the big moments, he didn't get it done. 5

Andre Dozzell

Another start for the homegrown youngster following a promising display on Tuesday night and he picked up where he left off as he dropped into pockets of space to give himself the chance to play insightful passes. He could have done with a traditional striker to link with, though. 6

Freddie Sears looks to have his legs taken from underneath him by this first half challenge by Kyle McFadzean. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFreddie Sears looks to have his legs taken from underneath him by this first half challenge by Kyle McFadzean. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop

Started on the wing and had the freedom to swap sides with Judge.As always with Bishop he looked to be positive whenever he could as he attempted to drive forward when in possession. Some bright moments, some frustrating ones. 5

Alan Judge

Like Bishop he had the freedom to roam and he worked hard throughout this game, as he looked to get on the ball and play. It was his long ball which gave Nolan his chance and he had a couple of other moments which were similarly creative. He couldn't inspire a leveller, though. 5

Jon Nolan keeps his eyes on an aerial ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJon Nolan keeps his eyes on an aerial ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears

This was a thankless task for the striker in many ways, with Will Keane's absence through injury leaving him needing to play through the middle alone. That's not his game but he attempted it manfully, although his best work came when he looked to move into the channels. 5

Josh Earl (for Garbutt, 64)

On following Luke Garbutt's injury and wasn't overly troubled defensively while having a few good forays forward. 5

Matthew Godden celebrates scoring to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comMatthew Godden celebrates scoring to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tyreece Simpson (for Sears, 68)

Some good moments after his introduction where he was able to use his physicality well, but he wasn't able to have any real sights of goal. Another valuable experience to end a good week for the young striker. 5

Armando Dobra (for Bishop, 74)

Like Simpson, the youngster looked like he could bring some real spark and had some bright moments on the ball. Hopefully we'll see more of him between now and the end of the campaign. 5

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No cases in Suffolk as five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Man killed in A14 collision had just left mental health ward

Andrew Gibbins was a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk hotel hosting Titanic dinner

Spend an evening on the Titanic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The ‘truly moving’ story of one man sharing his wife’s children’s book after her death

Ron with his dog Morgan and a copy of Ann's childrens book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village pub calls for ‘urgent’ community help after manager let go

Community run Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham is calling for more volunteers after reluctantly making manager Kevin Long (second from right) redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24