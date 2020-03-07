Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Coventry City
PUBLISHED: 18:03 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 07 March 2020
Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.
Will Norris
Back in goal in place of Tomas Holy but couldn't keep Matt Godden's shot out as he spun through the Ipswich defence and found the bottom corner. Caught a couple of crosses well and could have come for a couple more, before being booked on his way off at half-time for his remonstrations towards referee Trevor Kettle. Had little to do in the second half and went up for a late corner as Ipswich chased an equaliser. 5
Gwion Edwards
The Welshman was in from the start as an orthodox right-back and had a few moments early on where he didn't find himself on the same page as Andre Dozzell and lost possession. Grew into the first-half well and by the end of it was attacking down the right flank. He started the second period excellently with a good headed clearance and smart piece of defending to get Luke Chambers out of trouble after the skipper had pondered on the ball too long. That pattern continued with some smart defensive work and storming runs in the final third. A good performance. 8
Luke Chambers
The skipper couldn't quite get anything on Liam Walsh's through-ball, which dissected the Town defence for Godden to open the scoring, but defended well for the rest of the half, digging a succession of balls out as crosses were put into threatening areas. So nearly headed home Andre Dozzell's deep cross only for Norwich loanee Sam McCallum to steal it from him at the last second with a superb clearance. 6
Luke Woolfenden
Back in the side after being left out of the loss to Fleetwood. He was his usual calm self and saw plenty of the ball during the 90 minutes and did well to get it into the feet of team-mate Andre Dozzell to turn and play. A few lapses in concentration but an otherwise decent display. 6
Luke Garbutt
Wasn't at his best in this game and hasn't looked like the player who caused so much damage at the start of the season. His race was run when he picked up what looked to be a groin problem while cutting out a dangerous ball, limping away and not taking a pass from Woolfenden which nearly put Ipswich into danger. Thankfully it didn't and, hopefully, he'll won't be out for too long. 5
Cole Skuse
Back in from the start after missing Tuesday night's defeat with a gash to the shin and was Ipswich's best player. He did everything we know he can do well as he intercepted dangerous balls and played incisive ones to team-mates in vital areas of the pitch. His presence allowed Dozzell the freedom to roam in search of the ball. 7
Jon Nolan
You have to give the former Shrewsbury man credit for pushing himself forward in this game, after a largely-anonymous appearance on Tuesday night. He had early penalty appeals waved away after skipping inside Kyle McFadzean and going down but lost the ball for the opening goal as he turned into trouble on halfway and wasn't strong enough to deal with the contact. He then had a golden opportunity as he met a bouncing Alan Judge ball, one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he took too long, anticipated contact with Marko Marosi which never came before heading harmlessly into his hands. He kept playing and kept getting in good positions but, in the big moments, he didn't get it done. 5
Andre Dozzell
Another start for the homegrown youngster following a promising display on Tuesday night and he picked up where he left off as he dropped into pockets of space to give himself the chance to play insightful passes. He could have done with a traditional striker to link with, though. 6
Teddy Bishop
Started on the wing and had the freedom to swap sides with Judge.As always with Bishop he looked to be positive whenever he could as he attempted to drive forward when in possession. Some bright moments, some frustrating ones. 5
Alan Judge
Like Bishop he had the freedom to roam and he worked hard throughout this game, as he looked to get on the ball and play. It was his long ball which gave Nolan his chance and he had a couple of other moments which were similarly creative. He couldn't inspire a leveller, though. 5
Freddie Sears
This was a thankless task for the striker in many ways, with Will Keane's absence through injury leaving him needing to play through the middle alone. That's not his game but he attempted it manfully, although his best work came when he looked to move into the channels. 5
Josh Earl (for Garbutt, 64)
On following Luke Garbutt's injury and wasn't overly troubled defensively while having a few good forays forward. 5
Tyreece Simpson (for Sears, 68)
Some good moments after his introduction where he was able to use his physicality well, but he wasn't able to have any real sights of goal. Another valuable experience to end a good week for the young striker. 5
Armando Dobra (for Bishop, 74)
Like Simpson, the youngster looked like he could bring some real spark and had some bright moments on the ball. Hopefully we'll see more of him between now and the end of the campaign. 5